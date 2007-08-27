Global Electric Guitar Growth

The electric guitar market worldwide is poised to reach $546.9 Million by the year 2025, bringing in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth, according to the report Electric Guitar - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts.

Electric Guitar, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over $4.3 million to the region's size and clout in the next five to six years. Over $3.4 million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.

In Japan, Electric Guitar will reach a market size of $33.9 million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately $32 million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

* C. F. Martin & Co., Inc.

* Carvin Corporation

* Dean Guitars

* Epiphone Guitar Corp.

* Fender Musical Instruments Corp.

* G&L Musical Instruments

* Godin Guitars

* Karl Hfner GmbH & Co. KG

* Rickenbacker International Corporation

* Samick Musical Instrument Co., Ltd.

* Schecter Guitar Research

* Yamaha Corporation

-

See also this guitar market analysis featuring both acoustic and electric guitar sales.

-

Previously in markets:

* Global Chewing Gum Market On Fire.

* Global Chainsaw Market On Fire.

* Automatic Labeling Machine Market On Fire.

* Tube Packaging Market Worth $9.3 Billion By 2021.

* Luxury Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Worth $31.4 Billion By 2024.

* Global Condom Market On Fire.

* Global Sexual Lubricant Market On Fire.

* Industrial Lubricants Market Booming.

-

Comments welcome.

