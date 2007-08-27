Drake's "Chicago Freestyle" Explained

Two-thirty baby won't you meet me by The Bean?

Plus: "When To Say When."





"Over dreamy piano, Drake reflects on some romantic discontent during a tour stop in Chicago," Songfacts says. "After arriving in the Windy City, Dreezy tells us how he unsuccessfully tried to hook up with a couple of girls he knows."

Hit one, she say she got a man

Hit another one, it goes green

Must've changed phones on the team

Pitchfork:

"['Chicago Freestlye'] unpacks the run-of-the-mill anxieties and flexes associated with his nightlife."

