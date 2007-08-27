|
Drake's "Chicago Freestyle" Explained
Two-thirty baby won't you meet me by The Bean?
Plus: "When To Say When."
See also:
Plus:
"Over dreamy piano, Drake reflects on some romantic discontent during a tour stop in Chicago," Songfacts says. "After arriving in the Windy City, Dreezy tells us how he unsuccessfully tried to hook up with a couple of girls he knows."
Hit one, she say she got a man
Pitchfork:
"['Chicago Freestlye'] unpacks the run-of-the-mill anxieties and flexes associated with his nightlife."
Posted on March 4, 2020
