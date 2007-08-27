|
A Chicago-Inflected Concert For Cuba
More than 60 renowned musicians from around the globe, including Dionne Warwick, Michael McDonald and Tom Morello, will perform in a Concert for Cuba this weekend, the world's first COVID-19 era international music fest.
Joining them in honoring Cuba - its music and its people - will be a variety of well-known activists, political leaders and cultural icons including Danny Glover, Medea Benjamin, Jesus "Chuy" Garcia and Michael Moore.
Longtime Chicago musicians Erwin Helfer and Reginald Robinson have contributed compositions.
The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CST each night, and available exclusively on TWITCH.TV/HotHouseGlobal.
The official radio sponsor, The Pacifica Foundation, will also carry the show live on radio stations across the U.S.
In addition, the two nights will be carried via watch parties by hundreds of host organizations across the U.S. as well as in Argentina, Cuba, and Canada.
"After 30 years running a brick-and-mortar cultural center, we started this event as a small online project to provide some pocket change for artists from around the world during COVID," HotHouse empresario Marguerite Horberg said.
"We've been experimenting with how to use essentially a gaming platform for arts presenting and tinkering with the technology.
"Little did we know a month later we'd be turning away some of the planet's top stars because we were too full in the already six-hour show! What a great problem to have!
"It's just a rare and sad moment when nobody can tour, [but] people are at home with their iPhone and able to broadcast their concert performance to our channel."
Those wishing to keep up with any program changes and additional broadcast should register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/concert-for-cuba-tickets-111083545876.
About the sponsors . . .
HotHouse
In 2017, HotHouse was one of 12 organizations in the U.S. to receive a State Department grant via the Embassy in Havana to create the Chicago-Guantanamo Blues Exchange.
In March, HotHouse developed an online streaming initiative to serve the NGO, small business, and cultural industries adversely affected during this health and economic crisis.
The HotHouseGlobal Twitch channel facilitates a variety of multi-arts and community-based content and a worldwide network in the social justice and cultural sector. Since March more than 14,000 people have tuned in to HotHouseGlobal.
The Cuban Institute Of Music
It has a system of subordinate institutions, which house more than 16,000 artists throughout the country.
Today it is the governing institution of the Music Development Programs, whose ultimate objective is to achieve a stronger affinity with culture in the Cuban people, applying a strategy aimed at stimulating, developing and implementing actions supporting musical institutions throughout the country.
ICM produces a variety of shows in the country that ensure the development, protection, enrichment, defense, and promotion of the musical heritage of the nation.
Raul Cuza
Bill Martinez
In 1981, he co-founded the Encuentro del Canto Popular, a San Francisco-based Latin American music festival. His work with the Encuentro lead him to become one of the nation's leading experts in U.S.- Cuba cultural exchanges and artists' visas.
He co-founded the Latino Entertainment Partners which produced historically significant concerts of Cuban artists.
Posted on July 16, 2020
