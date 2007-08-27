Chicago - Dec. 4, 2020
Chicago Music Poster History

By Art Design Chicago

"Chicago's unique and distinctive graphic design history includes a rich tradition of poster production. From early posters advertising the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition to those announcing independent rock musicians, festivals, and concerts, Chicago's silkscreen industry has long been a lively enterprise and continues to thrive.

"Taking place November 10, 2020, Northwestern University Archivist Kevin Leonard and a panel of local printmakers discussed the art of music poster-making in Chicago, historically and today.

"This program included an overview of Chicago's music poster history and a discussion of the city's ongoing position as a vibrant hub for printmakers. Panelists highlighted music posters found in Chicago Collections Consortium's member collections alongside contemporary examples.

"Panelists included Kevin Leonard (Northwestern University, University Archivist), Thomas Lucas (Hummingbird Press), Alexandrea Pataky (High Lonesome Print), Jay Ryan (The Bird Machine), and Steve Walters (Screwball Press)."

Companion Workshop With Jay Ryan And Steve Albini.

Posted on December 4, 2020
