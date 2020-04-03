|
|
|
Bill Withers In The Beachwood
"Bill Withers, a onetime Navy aircraft mechanic who, after teaching himself to play the guitar, wrote some of the most memorable and often-covered songs of the 1970s, including 'Lean on Me,' 'Ain't No Sunshine' and 'Use Me,' died on Monday in Los Angeles. He was 81," the New York Times reports."
A onetime Navy aircraft mechanic, ha ha; from the Washington Post: "In 1971, even as his breakthrough hit, 'Ain't No Sunshine,' soared to the top 10 of Billboard's Hot 100 chart, Bill Withers had a backup plan - he was still employed at an aircraft parts company where he made toilets for 747s."
Back to the Times:
His death, at a hospital, was announced by his family. His son, Todd, said Mr. Withers had had heart problems.
Withers appeared in the Beachwood a few times over the years. Let's take a look.
Here Comes The Country Sun, March 2007:
"9. Bill Withers, 'Ain't No Sunshine.' Did you know that Booker T. produced and arranged this song? Well he did, and it's pretty near perfection. We all probably pretty much know this song but you should check out the full recording history of Withers - it is really good."
*
Chad Everett: All Strung Out, March 2008:
"Then there's 'Ain't No Sunshine,' which was a then-current hit for Bill Withers. Probably the best thing on this album was the group of (uncredited) black female backing vocalists Tempo assembled for this effort. If it has any saving graces, they are it. They take the signature part of this song, the endlessly-repeated 'and I know, I know, I know . . . ' while Chad cools his tonsils. Thanks, Nino."
*
Bloodshot Briefing, August 28:
"3. William Elliott Whitmore will release his Bloodshot Records debut Kilonova on September 7th.
The 10-song covers record is his first long-form release since 2015's critically acclaimed Radium Death . . .
"This collection is something I've been wanting to put forth for a long time," Whitworth said. "A handful of these tunes I've been doing in my live sets for years, and it just felt right to give them a little home. A place where my interpretations can live and hopefully be enjoyed."
1. Fear of Trains (Magnetic Fields)
-
See also: Bill Withers' Songfacts Interview.
-
Posted on April 4, 2020
|
|
© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company