At Home Chicago Blues 'Trading 4s' is a new pay-what-you-can Blues concert & conversation series hosted by acclaimed guitarist, Delmark recording artist and bandleader Dave Specter and streaming live on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of every month.

This week's A-list session will feature sets and behind-the-scenes storytelling by Alligator Records' electric blues guitarist Toronzo Cannon, plus acoustic slide guitarist Donna Herula, vocalist Katherine Davis and Delmark's electric bassist Harlan Terson.



WHEN: This Thursday, August 6, from 7 p.m. - 8pm and then the 1st and 3rd Thursday of every month.

WHERE: Visit At Home Chicago Blues to enjoy songs and stories from the comfort of your couch, at peace on your porch or wherever you dig watching contemporary Chicago Blues greats practicing their craft. And if Thursdays don't work, past concerts also available for viewing anytime.

WHY: At Home Chicago Blues concerts are intentionally 'pay-what-you-can' so as to not limit access to anyone seeking a live concert experience during this tenuous time.

For those viewers who are able to contribute, a 'virtual tip' jar provides compensation for the performers in addition to supporting the Firehouse Community Art Center in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Under the direction of Pastor Phil Jackson, its mission is to interrupt the cycle of violence among youth and young adults in North Lawndale through the power of the arts.

Nationally, monies also benefit The Blues Foundation's COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund for Performing Blues Artists.

