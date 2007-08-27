Chicago - Dec. 19, 2020
The Weekend Desk Report

By Steve Rhodes

Hola, amigos! Been a long time since I rapped at ya.

The hiatus sucks. Deus ex machina, please.

-

New on the Beachwood since the last time I rapped at ya . . .

Watch Chicago Artist Sharon Bladholm Make Stained Glass Windows, Among Other Really Cool Things She Does
Also, being trapped in a jungle during the pandemic.

*

The world "jungle" suddenly looks and sounds weird. What is a jungle - and it's not the jungle but a jungle . . . right? There are many jungles.

"A jungle is land covered with dense forest and tangled vegetation, usually in tropical climates. Application of the term has varied greatly during the past recent centuries."

-

Data Historian Market Heats Up
" The U.S. and Canada are the major countries that contribute to the growth of the Data Historian Market in North America."

-

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #334: Bearnesia
Jesus Christ, people. The previous six-plus years still happened. Plus: Lovie Claus Fired; The White Sox Have Some Good News And Some Bad; Remembering Jimmy Collins; Go Spiders!; and Illini Men vs. DePaul Women.

-

You Don't Have To Like Adam Eaton
"If he comes anywhere close to the numbers he produced in his first stint on the South Side, the critics will have to direct their displeasure elsewhere," our very own Roger Wallenstein writes.

-

I Achieved My Wildest Dreams. Then Depression Hit.
"I'd spent my life training for the Olympics, but I wasn't prepared for what came next."

-

ChicagoReddit

If Chicago is losing population, why are there so many new buildings? from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

A Conversation With Charlie Musselwhite: From Mississippi To Chicago.

-

BeachBook

Western Sahara Returns To War.

*

The Audacious Return Of Blue Oyster Cult.

*

Kangaroos Can Communicate With Humans.

*

How The Problem Of 'Waste" Affects The Rural Poor.

*

Record Number Of Journalists Jailed Worldwide.

*

Australia Gears Up For The Great Koala Count.

-

TweetWood

*

*

-

The Beachwood Post-Vaccine Line: Unironic.



Posted on December 19, 2020
MUSIC - Chicago Music Poster History.
TV - Newsmax On Fox News's Betrayal.
POLITICS - Internet Access & Chicago COVID.
SPORTS - Bearnesia.

BOOKS - How Chance Rules Our World.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Watch Sharon Bladholm Make Stained Glass Windows.

