The Weekend Desk Report

Lightfoot vs. FOP

"Amid ongoing contract talks with the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday again ripped union President John Catanzara while insisting that any deal must include enhanced police accountability measures," the Tribune reports.

"I don't have a lot of good things to say about him in particular," Lightfoot said. "But I care deeply about the men and women of the Chicago Police Department."

Here's the problem: The men and women of the Chicago Police Department comfortably voted for Catanzara - an oft-suspended, unapologetically loud Trumpist - to be their representative. And the incumbent he beat was no picnic, either. There is simply no way to separate noxious police union leadership from the department's rank-and-file, no matter how much Lightfoot would like to or the way the media constantly does. This is Exhibit A of the systemic nature of CPD's problems.

For godsakes, this - the chief post-Laquan McDonald reform - is still a problem.

"The FOP's last contract expired at the end of June 2017. Lightfoot has offered the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police a 10% raise for thousands of rank-and-file cops over a 4-year period - along with changes to how the city handles disciplinary issues involving allegations of misconduct.

If the rank-and-file thought that was a good deal, Catanzara would be under tremendous pressure to accept it. He isn't.

"Lightfoot has had a rocky relationship with the FOP since becoming mayor in May 2019, particularly over police accountability measures. Before becoming mayor, Lightfoot was head of the Chicago Police Board, the panel that rules on police discipline, and chaired Mayor Rahm Emanuel's police accountability task force, which suggested sweeping changes to Chicago's policing practices.

"At the same time, she has been criticized by activists who say she has been too friendly with law enforcement."

False equivalence alert. The activists' criticism, most commonly messaged as "Lori is a cop," is driven by ignorance and teachers union politics in their drive to install their own apparatchik in the mayor's office.

Now, it's true that Lightfoot "loves" law enforcement officers. She believes their job is righteous, and necessary. She will never be an abolitionist. But her record shows she's personally offended by officers who don't follow the rules. The real debate is about whether her relative incrementalism when it comes to reform is good enough to produce necessary change. To me, the union's relationship with officers, as well as the COPA video example, says it all: Incrementalist reform isn't good enough because it's never enough to overcome culture.

Programming Note

Census door-knocking in Chicago has been extended from its end date of . . . today. We've still got a pulse. That also means this space will be spotty until we get the job done.

It's from the coming sequel, "Too Famous." https://t.co/2lUnIhWec4 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 19, 2020

The Trump administration argued against a challenge to its 2020 census plans by saying the Constitution requires a count but does not say it must be accuratehttps://t.co/T6bzSzOIWB — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 18, 2020

"Trump has warned his Twitter followers six times as often about the threat from mail-in ballots as he has urged them to protect themselves from the threat of Covid-19," @jdickerson calculates. https://t.co/xeyf680nPb — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) September 17, 2020

No, "antifa" is not setting wildfires. Local law enforcement in many of the cities targeted by the rumors are pleading with social media users to stop spreading such hoaxes. https://t.co/G26i02Zwbc https://t.co/N1LBGH1hSO — snopes.com (@snopes) September 17, 2020

🚨🚨🚨

NEW from @RVAT2020.

Olivia Troye, VP Pence's lead staffer on the COVID task force, resigned two months ago. Now she speaks out:

"No matter how hard you worked...the president was going to do something detrimental to keeping Americans safe. It was awful. It was terrifying." pic.twitter.com/nkz2WncE9i — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 17, 2020

"No," Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler said when asked if it's a concern the President lied about the virus. "It's fake news."



"You guys are awful," added Arizona Sen. Martha McSally when asked if Trump made a mistake when he misled the public. https://t.co/bCcdRXMV66 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 17, 2020

last 20 years, Illinois's tax system has effectively sapped $4 billion more from Black and Hispanic communities than it would have under a graduated income tax while also allowing the state's highest-income (mostly white) households to pay $27 billion less in taxes. https://t.co/Td9bvGS4BO — Jeff O (@JeffO773) September 17, 2020

SCOOP: US intel officials drafted reports as early as March of 2019 warning that Derkach, and other Russian proxies, were attempting to undermine the 2020 election in America.



Lawmakers were notified.



w/@sambrodey @attackerman @swin24 https://t.co/frXxuLIXiJ — Erin Banco (@ErinBanco) September 17, 2020

Sure sounds like ex-DNI Dan Coats is calling out his former boss, President Trump, albeit not by name.



Not normal for such a high level appointee to call out the president he served as a threat to democracy. This is a klaxon sounding in the night. https://t.co/jRrb2pmMYv pic.twitter.com/Pj3Esevxrl — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) September 17, 2020

