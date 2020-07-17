Chicago - Jul. 18, 2020
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
Weather Derby
Tribune: 51/37
Sun-Times: Ferro/McKinney
Weather Channel: 44/41
Ntl Weather Service: 54/43
BWM*: 82/12
Beachwood Bookmarks
K-Tel Classics
WKRP in Cincinnati
So You've Decided To Be Evil
St. Paul Saints
Nye's Polonaise Room
The Arcata Eye
Roadside USA
This Day In . . .
Onion History
Weird Al History
Baseball History
Beachwood History
History History
Spy Magazine History
#OnThisDate History
Chicago
Indicted!
Under Suspicion
Find Your Towed Car
Cable TV Complaints
Freedom of Information
The Expired Meter
The Mob & Friends
Stolen Bike Registry
O'Hare Music Tracker
Rats
Report Corruption (city)
Report Corruption (state)
Beyond
Scoundrels, State
Scoundrels, Federal
The Odds
Random Flight Tracker
Casting Calls
Cosmic Log
Buy Stamps
Beachwood Blogroll
A Handy List
Beachwood Ethics Statement
How We Roll
Today's Horoscope
Liberties will be taken.
Do We Sudoku?
No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.
Losing Lottery Numbers
8, 25, 39
Daily Affirmation
I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)
Ellie
Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.
Now Playing
Psychodrama/Marshall Law
Letters to the Editors
FAQ
About
Tip Line
"The Papers" archive
RSS
Beachwood Link Buttons
Media Kit/Advertising
 

The Weekend Desk Report

By Steve Rhodes

-

Paging Peter Falk
Lori Lightfoot's position ('it's erasing history') on this is among the most mystifying of her administration. She should appoint a task force, perhaps aided by the Chicago History Museum, to review all of the city's properties, from buildings to statues to street and park names. It's a no-brainer.

And to offended Italians: I would think you would be mollified by how much pizza we eat in this city, but if you want to pick out someone else to replace Columbus wherever he is in these parts, form your own task force - or hold a contest - and I'm sure the city will be quite agreeable.

I believe someone else - or perhaps many people - has suggested replacing all Columbus statues with Columbo statues. I am so behind that.

*

P.S.: Lightfoot statement today in part:

"For several weeks, my team has been working to develop a plan to pursue that public conversation, and to engage in a comprehensive review of our public icons to identify which should change, and where we need new monuments and icons to be erected to ensure the full, robust history of our city is told. The details of that plan are forthcoming, but please know that we hear and take seriously these questions."

*

Here we have yet another example of a Lightfoot trait I've written about before: She says something immediately in response to a question that is just plain weird, bizarre, thoughtless, defiant, whatever, and then later actually considers what she had previously shut down and engages the debate. This has become such a pattern that I told someone recently that I've learned to ignore her first controversial reaction and instead watch what she does, which is almost always a ton better and what she should have said/done in the first place.

I'll reiterate that I don't consider this to be a messaging problem, because messaging essentially falls into the realm of too-often cynical political strategists working to sell their program by crafting language that is rarely honest in order to propagandize the public through the media. I consider this to be a communication problem by someone - the mayor - who is either undisciplined in keeping certain thoughts to herself (though I'm not at all advising her to censor herself) or doesn't yet grasp the nature of public communication and the impact her reactive thoughts have on the rest of us.

For example, I follow the news pretty closely and I had no idea she and her team were considering how to move forward figuring out what to do with our public properties. I'm not saying that was never reported - perhaps it was - but I hadn't seen it until I stumbled by chance up on her statement today.

Now, I'd take her style of Rahm's any day; he employed an army of smoothies desperate to "win the day" with the media every day, no matter what it took. Lightfoot's style is both rougher and more honest. But it's also less competent in the communication department.

-

Police Riot
Meanwhile, you'd think police would be on their best behavior in the current environment, but no, they seem hellbent on making every one of us believe that every one of them truly is a pig.

"An 18-year-old activist who had just spoken to a crowd protesting at the Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park had several front teeth knocked out by a Chicago Police officer Friday evening, according to video and multiple elected officials," Block Club Chicago reports.

"An outraged Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) said Miracle Boyd, 18, of the group GoodKids MadCity was assaulted by a police officer during the tense Friday night protest where police pepper-sprayed protesters trying to tear down a towering, nearly 90-year-old statue of Columbus."

Boyd was hardly the only victim last night. But the assault on her was one of the most maddening.

"Ald. Taylor said watching video of the attack horrified her. Taylor's daughter is good friends with Boyd, who could not be reached for comment Friday night.

"I'm going to tell you right now, if this was my kid - and Miracle is one of mine - I would burn this city to the ground," Taylor said. "You beat people up over a statue? You rough them up over a statue? They're so busy protecting white supremacy, they're so busy protecting a Christopher Columbus statue that they beat her."

And yes, some cops have felt provoked - or maybe were provoked, though certainly not in Boyd's case - but their job is to keep their cool. This was an embarrassment to CPD, Lightfoot and police chief David Brown.

Also, the Columbus statue is a no-brainer. Lightfoot should have had it removed in the first place; she could have still gone ahead with whatever her team is cooking up regarding statues, buildings and street names throughout the rest of the city.

-

New on the Beachwood . . .

Trump Administration Shelving Bank Redlining Probes
If you don't investigate, you don't have cases!

*

The Fox News Coronavirus Misinformation Machine
Laura Ingraham is the worst.

*

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #313: Opening Daze
Is this really happening? Plus: Launching College Football; Corey Crawford Is "Unfit To Play;" Don't Bank On The Chicago Marathon; Fluky Fire Singe Sounders; Red Stars vs. Reign, and more!

*

All 9 FreeCreditReport.Com Commercials
Now instead of looking fly and looking phat, my legs are sticking to the vinyl and my posse's getting laughed at.

*

Solar Panel Camouflage
Panels on a terracotta tile roof, for example, could present a photo-like image of the tiles underneath, making them practically disappear. An acre of panels in a field of clover could present an image of a field of clover.

-

Weekend ChicagoReddit

Cook County Tax Sale from r/chicago

-

Weekend ChicagoGram

-

Weekend ChicagoTube

Monet in Chicago - A Conversation with the Art Institute, Half Acre, and the Chicago Brewseum

-

Weekend BeachBook

Laura Ingraham's Descent Into Despair.

*

California's Surprising History Of Confederate Monuments.

*

The True Story Of The Heartthrob Prince Of Qatar And His Time At USC.

-

Weekend TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

*

*

Remember, these positions are elected; therefore police union bosses reflect the views of a majority of their voting members.

*

*

*

-

The Beachwood One More Question Line: Oppa.



Permalink

Posted on July 18, 2020
MUSIC - All 9 Free Credit Report.Com Commercials.
TV - Fox's Coronavirus Misinformation Machine.
POLITICS - Team Trump Nixes Redlining Probes.
SPORTS - Beachwood Sports Radio: Opening Daze.

BOOKS - Carnival People.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Solar Panel Camouflage.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!






© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company