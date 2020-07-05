Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The Weekend Desk Report

Trump-themed gun among 17 firearms seized by Chicago police over holiday weekend https://t.co/gJAiArRYv0 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) July 5, 2020

On Boredom

"'What? Are you just going to SIT there all day?' they would announce as if I had not made my intentions perfectly obvious," our very own David Rutter writes.

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #311: Unless Someone Dies

Sports now really a life and death proposition. Plus: The Washington Appropriators: Coach Loves The Princess Bride; Seeing Red Stars; Q-Anon; COVID Cubbie; Dash Cam; Hubba Bubbles; I'd Tap That; and Beachwood Sports Specials.

Pandemophenia

"We've been itching to release a lot of this material since it was archived as 'b-sides' or 'outtakes,'" Bloodshot Records announces, "but could never find the right reason or the right time to bring them all together. And then the shit hit the fan."

NBC's 1976 Bicentennial Special

Including commercials for Stroh's beer, the Dodge Colt, the AMC Pacer, the Volkswagen Rabbit, and Krylon spray paint.

Don't Believe Proven Liars

The Absolute Minimum Standard Of Prudence In Merger Scrutiny.

Weekend ChicagoReddit

Weekend ChicagoGram

Weekend ChicagoTube

Bill Withers / "Lean On Me" in Chicago, 1972

Weekend BeachBook

Beachwood Beer.

Women's Roller Derby Has A Plan For COVID, And It Kicks Ass.

-

Weekend TweetWood

Trump, a serial liar about the past: "In every age, there have always been those who seek to lie about the past in order to gain power in the present." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 4, 2020

Trump, with no apparent basis, on coronavirus cases: "99% of which are totally harmless." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 4, 2020

Trump: "We've made ventilators, where there were none, by the tens of thousands."



Fact: Trump;s administration inherited about 19,000 ventilators in the national stockpile. 16,660, all inherited, were ready to go in March. https://t.co/oU7nsxY6bi — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 4, 2020

Trump devotes a section of his Fourth of July speech to "the media" that, he says, falsely and slanderously calls opponents racists just for truthfully defending history.



I am going to eat, have a good day everyone — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 4, 2020

It still amazes me that Daniel Dale owns this turf - the turf of cataloging the daily lies of the President of the United States - all to himself. Isn't this what every political reporter (and a few others) should be doing every day? And shouldn't these lies be the bases of stories that lead the news every hour of every day?

The Weekend Desk Tip Line: Red tail lights.

