The Weekend Desk Report

Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
On Boredom
"'What? Are you just going to SIT there all day?' they would announce as if I had not made my intentions perfectly obvious," our very own David Rutter writes.
*
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #311: Unless Someone Dies Sports now really a life and death proposition. Plus: The Washington Appropriators: Coach Loves The Princess Bride; Seeing Red Stars; Q-Anon; COVID Cubbie; Dash Cam; Hubba Bubbles; I'd Tap That; and Beachwood Sports Specials.
*
Pandemophenia
"We've been itching to release a lot of this material since it was archived as 'b-sides' or 'outtakes,'" Bloodshot Records announces, "but could never find the right reason or the right time to bring them all together. And then the shit hit the fan."
*
NBC's 1976 Bicentennial Special Including commercials for Stroh's beer, the Dodge Colt, the AMC Pacer, the Volkswagen Rabbit, and Krylon spray paint.
It still amazes me that Daniel Dale owns this turf - the turf of cataloging the daily lies of the President of the United States - all to himself. Isn't this what every political reporter (and a few others) should be doing every day? And shouldn't these lies be the bases of stories that lead the news every hour of every day?