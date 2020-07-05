Chicago - Jul. 4, 2020
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
The Weekend Desk Report

By Steve Rhodes

-

New on the Beachwood . . .

On Boredom
"'What? Are you just going to SIT there all day?' they would announce as if I had not made my intentions perfectly obvious," our very own David Rutter writes.

*

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #311: Unless Someone Dies
Sports now really a life and death proposition. Plus: The Washington Appropriators: Coach Loves The Princess Bride; Seeing Red Stars; Q-Anon; COVID Cubbie; Dash Cam; Hubba Bubbles; I'd Tap That; and Beachwood Sports Specials.

*

Pandemophenia
"We've been itching to release a lot of this material since it was archived as 'b-sides' or 'outtakes,'" Bloodshot Records announces, "but could never find the right reason or the right time to bring them all together. And then the shit hit the fan."

*

NBC's 1976 Bicentennial Special
Including commercials for Stroh's beer, the Dodge Colt, the AMC Pacer, the Volkswagen Rabbit, and Krylon spray paint.

*

Don't Believe Proven Liars
The Absolute Minimum Standard Of Prudence In Merger Scrutiny.

-

Weekend ChicagoReddit

Diversey Driving Range looks happy from above from r/chicago

-

Weekend ChicagoGram

-

Weekend ChicagoTube

Bill Withers / "Lean On Me" in Chicago, 1972

-

Weekend BeachBook

Beachwood Beer.

*

Women's Roller Derby Has A Plan For COVID, And It Kicks Ass.

-

Weekend TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

*

*

*

*

It still amazes me that Daniel Dale owns this turf - the turf of cataloging the daily lies of the President of the United States - all to himself. Isn't this what every political reporter (and a few others) should be doing every day? And shouldn't these lies be the bases of stories that lead the news every hour of every day?

-

The Weekend Desk Tip Line: Red tail lights.



Permalink

Posted on July 4, 2020
