The Weekend Desk Report

"Illinois Republicans held a virtual state convention Saturday with Chairman Tim Schneider declaring President Donald Trump 'a man for our time' and contending the COVID-19 pandemic has helped Democrats move the country toward socialism while trying to win the White House," the Tribune reports.



Schneider said actions initiated to stop the spread of the coronavirus appeared aimed to "move our country more toward socialism and to defeat our president, Donald Trump, in November, and we can't let that happen." Pritzker, Schneider said, was "ruling like an unaccountable king" during the pandemic. He accused the governor of issuing "meaningless" shutdown orders and making up "arbitrary timelines and metrics for reopening not used by any other state."

Pritzker, not Trump, is "ruling like an unaccountable king."

Pritzker's shutdown orders have been "meaningless."

Timelines and metrics for reopening are "arbitrary" - not drawn at all from Trump's CDC.

Imagine believing all that.

*

"The state GOP complaints over the state's handling of the pandemic come as a study by the New York Times had Illinois showing the largest decrease in new coronavirus cases in the nation compared with two weeks ago based on changes in the seven-day average against comparable figures as of June 11," the Trib helpfully notes.

-

Trump's Finest

Dispatch: We got a call of 50 people gathered outside the church without masks.



Sergeant: "Good for them!" We're not going.#ChicagoScanner #Chicago — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) June 13, 2020

*

As for the CPD, here's the mayor responding to a reporter's question on June 5, via Capitol Fax:

REPORTER: The Chicago Police Department issued a requirement that all on duty personnel wear CPD-issued surgical masks and gloves anytime they are out of their vehicle in public.

Over the last week, there's been scores of officers, according to this question, at protests without these masks.

Can you tell us why this is happening and what your office is doing to get officers to comply with this basic public health requirement in the middle of COVID-19?

LIGHTFOOT: This was an issue that we saw way before this week.

We've spent a significant amount of money and resources to make sure that our officers are safe in discharging their responsibilities every day, including PPE, masks, gloves, cleaning supplies.

And the superintendent I know has issued a number of reminders and directives, and I've told him that our patience with this has to be and end. If officers are not complying, if they are not wearing the mask and protective gear that we provide, they need to be disciplined.

And that was an issue that we were dealing with way before the events of this week.

But clearly no officer should be going out engaging with members of the public. It's for their protection, as well as members of the public, and we expect them to abide by the directives that have been issued, and if not, then disciplinary action shall be taken.

*

Assignment Desk: How many officers, if any, have been disciplined for not wearing a mask?

*

Of course, it's not as if no Chicago police officers are wearing masks:

Chicago police officer wore Three Percenter mask at protest this past weekend.https://t.co/cp7zxLCEMx — Mark Pitcavage (@egavactip) June 9, 2020

*

But a lot aren't:

while nearly every protester at union square had a face mask last night, over half of CPD was not wearing a face covering. i asked them why they weren't wearing one and one white cop responded he was "not concerned" about spreading the virus. — venus as a gorl (@hellraizerrr) June 6, 2020

*

FYI from the Washington Post: Spate Of New Research Supports Wearing Masks To Control Coronavirus Spread.

*

Callback: Illinois Republicans Say Wearing Masks Spreads Socialism.

-

New on the Beachwood . . .

E-Mails Reveal Disgusting Meatpacking Shitshow Over COVID-19 Outbreaks

A striking example of greed that values profits literally over people's lives - aided by the President of the United States.

*

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #308: We're All NASCAR Now

A moment when everything seems possible. Plus: MLB Draft's Dizzying Heights Of Hype; We Blame The (Lying) Owners; The Neverending Sammy Sosa Saga; and NBA & NHL Flux.

*

Gone With The Wind: My Lost Cause

Insidious lies wrapped in charm.

*

How Studying History Made Me A Stoic

"I'm not a historian, but I feel qualified enough to assert that the history of human affairs is consistently filled with misery and strife."

*

There's A Unicorn Riot Goin' On

Unicorn Riot is the modern heir to a history of on-the-street grassroots video documentary filming of protests and social movements that started in the late 1960s.

-

Weekend ChicagoTube

UFO Live in Chicagom, 1981 (in loving memory of Paul Chapman).

-

Weekend TweetWood

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReporter.

Most assessments estimate that North Korea has amassed enough fuel for 20 more nuclear weapons in the two years since Trump met with Kim and declared "there is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea." ⁦@SangerNYT⁩ ⁦@choesanghun⁩ https://t.co/pGQpAln3kV — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) June 13, 2020

*

A 70 year old coronavirus survivor in Seattle has received a hospital bill charging him $1,122,501.04 for life saving healthcare. The bill is 181 pages long. https://t.co/hPuVY3FpOx — Liam Stack (@liamstack) June 13, 2020

*

Why the Trump campaign won't pay police bills via @publicintegrity https://t.co/xXXGKzKXVK — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) June 13, 2020

*

Why not be brief pic.twitter.com/bXftD3MpIo — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) June 13, 2020

-

