Chicago - May. 30, 2020
The Weekend Desk Report

By Steve Rhodes

"Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced six streets in different neighborhoods throughout the city that will be shut down to allow restaurants to set up tables for expanded outdoor dining," the Tribune reports.

This strikes me as a good idea.

*

"The six streets included in the upcoming pilot program are: 75th Street, from Calumet Avenue to Indiana Avenue; Broadway, from Belmont Avenue to Diversey Parkway; 26th Street from Central Park to Harding Avenue; Rush Street from Oak Street to Cedar Street; Taylor Street from Loomis Street to Ashland Avenue and Randolph Street from the expressway no further than Elizabeth Street."

*

"Lightfoot also said the 9 p.m. liquor sale curfew she imposed during the coronavirus pandemic will stay in place after Wednesday for package liquor stores, but not for restaurants that will be reopening with liquor licenses."

*

Oh, and also:

-

New on the Beachwood . . .

Nursing Homes Fought Federal Emergency Plan Requirements for Years. Now, They're Coronavirus Hot Spots.
Trump's election, nursing home lobbyists argued, demonstrated that voters opposed "extremely burdensome" rules that endangered the industry's thin profit margins.

*

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #306: Baseball Is Blowing It
Billionaire owners cry poor, as usual. Plus: Our Hearts Ache For Minneapolis; Illinois Provides Week's Top Sports Story; Last Dance Remnants; The Blackhawks Just Undeservedly Made The Playoffs; Kaner & The Breadman; Reopening Sports; Remembering Biff Pocaroba!; Thibs Lives!; Biggs's Bag; and Chicago-Based Wilson Gets Back The NBA's Official Game Ball.

*

Black Emancipation Activism In The Civil War Midwest
"Despite banning slavery, Illinois and Indiana share an antebellum history of severely restricting rights for free black people while protecting the rights of slaveholders."

*

Amazon Now Scripting Local TV News
Watch.

*

Check Out The Weird Shit Field Museum Employees Keep At Home
Including a fluorescent scorpion, a taxidermied squirrel, a "unique" pinned wasp and a miniature replica of a living room, for some reason.

-

Weekend ChicagoReddit

The nation's "unrest" is not just about George Floyd; it's an explosion of anger about this president and his administration, finally boiling over at an entirely new level.

Reports of protesters breaching Trump Tower just now from r/chicago

-

Weekend ChicagoGram

View this post on Instagram

#hotdog #chicago

A post shared by Dame Grant (@dame_grant_) on

-

Weekend ChicagoTube

GEMS World Academy Chicago 2020 Drive-By Art Show!

-

Weekend TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

*

*

*

*

-

The Weekend Desk Tip Line: Ground and pound.



Posted on May 30, 2020
MUSIC - A Plan To Pay Musicians.
TV - Local TV News By Amazon.
POLITICS - Nursing Homes Fought Safety Regs.
SPORTS - Beachwood Sports Radio: Baseball Is Blowing It.

BOOKS - Black Activism In The Civil War Midwest.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Weird Shit Field Museum Workers Keep At Home.

