The Weekend Desk Report

"Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced six streets in different neighborhoods throughout the city that will be shut down to allow restaurants to set up tables for expanded outdoor dining," the Tribune reports.

"The six streets included in the upcoming pilot program are: 75th Street, from Calumet Avenue to Indiana Avenue; Broadway, from Belmont Avenue to Diversey Parkway; 26th Street from Central Park to Harding Avenue; Rush Street from Oak Street to Cedar Street; Taylor Street from Loomis Street to Ashland Avenue and Randolph Street from the expressway no further than Elizabeth Street."

"Lightfoot also said the 9 p.m. liquor sale curfew she imposed during the coronavirus pandemic will stay in place after Wednesday for package liquor stores, but not for restaurants that will be reopening with liquor licenses."

Nursing Homes Fought Federal Emergency Plan Requirements for Years. Now, They're Coronavirus Hot Spots.

Trump's election, nursing home lobbyists argued, demonstrated that voters opposed "extremely burdensome" rules that endangered the industry's thin profit margins.

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #306: Baseball Is Blowing It

Billionaire owners cry poor, as usual. Plus: Our Hearts Ache For Minneapolis; Illinois Provides Week's Top Sports Story; Last Dance Remnants; The Blackhawks Just Undeservedly Made The Playoffs; Kaner & The Breadman; Reopening Sports; Remembering Biff Pocaroba!; Thibs Lives!; Biggs's Bag; and Chicago-Based Wilson Gets Back The NBA's Official Game Ball.

Black Emancipation Activism In The Civil War Midwest

"Despite banning slavery, Illinois and Indiana share an antebellum history of severely restricting rights for free black people while protecting the rights of slaveholders."

Amazon Now Scripting Local TV News

Watch.

Check Out The Weird Shit Field Museum Employees Keep At Home

Including a fluorescent scorpion, a taxidermied squirrel, a "unique" pinned wasp and a miniature replica of a living room, for some reason.

Weekend ChicagoReddit

The nation's "unrest" is not just about George Floyd; it's an explosion of anger about this president and his administration, finally boiling over at an entirely new level.

Weekend ChicagoGram

Weekend ChicagoTube

GEMS World Academy Chicago 2020 Drive-By Art Show!

Weekend TweetWood

Far-Right Extremists Are Hoping to Turn the George Floyd Protests Into a New Civil War https://t.co/h58q7FuZjL via @vice — Mike Klonsky (@mikeklonsky) May 30, 2020

Yup. There's clearly a fresh deluge of new troll/bot accounts pouring onto Twitter right now. Doubtless ramping up for 2020 election. https://t.co/D84bngLYF8 — Charlie Savage (@charlie_savage) May 30, 2020

Trump-fueled promotion of unproved coronavirus drug generated spike in prescriptions, study finds https://t.co/4LwM0uwjmC — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) May 30, 2020

Many Republicans were silent about the president's tweet. Several contacted by AP either did not respond to questions about whether Trump was appropriately meeting this moment of cascading national crises or would not speak about the matter on the record. https://t.co/gtbDsDeNOu — Julie Pace (@jpaceDC) May 30, 2020

You can't make this up https://t.co/AcYmMUucUX — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) May 29, 2020

