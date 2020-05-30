|
The Weekend Desk Report
"Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced six streets in different neighborhoods throughout the city that will be shut down to allow restaurants to set up tables for expanded outdoor dining," the Tribune reports.
This strikes me as a good idea.
"The six streets included in the upcoming pilot program are: 75th Street, from Calumet Avenue to Indiana Avenue; Broadway, from Belmont Avenue to Diversey Parkway; 26th Street from Central Park to Harding Avenue; Rush Street from Oak Street to Cedar Street; Taylor Street from Loomis Street to Ashland Avenue and Randolph Street from the expressway no further than Elizabeth Street."
"Lightfoot also said the 9 p.m. liquor sale curfew she imposed during the coronavirus pandemic will stay in place after Wednesday for package liquor stores, but not for restaurants that will be reopening with liquor licenses."
Oh, and also:
Weekend ChicagoReddit
The nation's "unrest" is not just about George Floyd; it's an explosion of anger about this president and his administration, finally boiling over at an entirely new level.
Reports of protesters breaching Trump Tower just now from r/chicago
Weekend ChicagoGram
Weekend ChicagoTube
GEMS World Academy Chicago 2020 Drive-By Art Show!
Weekend TweetWood
