The Weekend Desk Report

Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

Just got back from an errand in Wicker Park and let me tell you something, folks there were awfully lax with the masks *and* social distancing. Apparently they didn't get the meme. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) May 22, 2020

COVID cases are not declining in DC, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles. #Birx — Karen Piper (@PiperK) May 22, 2020

So Long, Jerry

"I never mourn when athletic superstars fail as human beings, because I never thought of them as heroes," our very own David Rutter writes. "They had skill. Do not commingle the two. But I gave myself one exception to that cool, intellectualized appreciation. Just one."

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #305: The Last Dance Has Been Danced

Bad pizza, Cheap Trick and Luc Longley. Plus: Remembering Jerry Sloan & Michael McCaskey; Matt Nagy Admits What Media Toadies Won't; The Bundesliga, NASCAR, Golf And The Pseudo-Triple Crown Are (Sorta) Back; and Steve's New iPhone And The Saga Surrounding It.

Flipper (with David Yow) at Reggies last June.

Mountain Dew Doritos Tested In Australia.

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

"Trump Is Really Aiming to Take Down Fox": A Group Associated With Donald Trump Jr. Is Buying a Major Stake in OANN https://t.co/buw5BVhBhn via @VanityFair — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) May 23, 2020

New York Times' Style Guide Substitutions for "The President Lied" - McSweeney's Internet Tendency https://t.co/yWFHQgnvln — Fred Klonsky (@fklonsky) May 22, 2020

Hecky Powell, rib king and Evanston icon, has died https://t.co/Sg7M9o3tk8 via @SunTimes — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) May 22, 2020

"Frustrated that his subtler warnings were not getting through to the population, God sent a metaphor he thought the people couldn't ignore." https://t.co/cnyTBe9Zlr — Anne Caprara (@anacaprana) May 22, 2020

