The Weekend Desk Report

Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
So Long, Jerry
"I never mourn when athletic superstars fail as human beings, because I never thought of them as heroes," our very own David Rutter writes. "They had skill. Do not commingle the two. But I gave myself one exception to that cool, intellectualized appreciation. Just one."
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #305: The Last Dance Has Been Danced Bad pizza, Cheap Trick and Luc Longley. Plus: Remembering Jerry Sloan & Michael McCaskey; Matt Nagy Admits What Media Toadies Won't; The Bundesliga, NASCAR, Golf And The Pseudo-Triple Crown Are (Sorta) Back; and Steve's New iPhone And The Saga Surrounding It.