Chicago - May. 23, 2020
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
The Weekend Desk Report

By Steve Rhodes

New from the Beachwood Sports Desk . . .

So Long, Jerry
"I never mourn when athletic superstars fail as human beings, because I never thought of them as heroes," our very own David Rutter writes. "They had skill. Do not commingle the two. But I gave myself one exception to that cool, intellectualized appreciation. Just one."

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #305: The Last Dance Has Been Danced
Bad pizza, Cheap Trick and Luc Longley. Plus: Remembering Jerry Sloan & Michael McCaskey; Matt Nagy Admits What Media Toadies Won't; The Bundesliga, NASCAR, Golf And The Pseudo-Triple Crown Are (Sorta) Back; and Steve's New iPhone And The Saga Surrounding It.

Weekend ChicagoReddit

Is it me or is there an abnormal amount of dead birds on the streets now? from r/chicago

-

Weekend ChicagoGram

Weekend ChicagoTube

Flipper (with David Yow) at Reggies last June.

-

Weekend BeachBook

Mountain Dew Doritos Tested In Australia.

Weekend TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

The Beachwood Q-Tip Line: Too real like too country.



Permalink

Posted on May 23, 2020
MUSIC - Mu$ic Industry Trajectory.
TV - Seinfeld's Tired Take On Women.
POLITICS - Medicaid Last In Line For COVID Funding.
SPORTS - Cheap Trick, Luc Longley & The Last Dance.

BOOKS - Honoring Four Historic Harlem Voices.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - 'Mother Of Hubble' Got Revenge After Leaving Chicago.

