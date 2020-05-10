|
The Weekend Desk Report
"Chicago could increase its stock of affordable housing and invigorate its neighborhoods by lifting its longtime ban on coach houses and similar dwelling units, a group of real estate experts and urban planners said in a report to be released Thursday," the Sun-Times reports.
Chicago has a ban on coach houses?
I feel like I know people who have lived in them! I think I've looked at a couple over the years when looking for a place to live!
"The report by Urban Land Institute Chicago called on city officials to streamline the permitting process and take other steps to encourage construction of the units, which can be freestanding or additions to a property's main building. The units are often called carriage houses, granny flats or in-law apartments.
"To policymakers, the formal name is accessory dwelling units, or ADUs. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said she supports allowing ADUs where they are wanted. Her administration plans to introduce an ordinance lifting the ban on ADUs while providing controls on their design."
Maybe some granny flats were grandfathered in?
(That was a very satisfying sentence to write.)
"ADUs have been banned in Chicago since a 1957 rewrite of its zoning code. Many such units exist and were either added illegally or were grandfathered as legal in the 1957 code. The report cited data published on the Chicago Cityscape blog that used building footprints to estimate Chicago has 2,400 coach houses."
Aha. Maybe that explains my surprise, then, that the units are actually banned in Chicago, because they seem alive and well. But more, yes.
-
Machete Man
Well, the federal consent decree does say that . . . wait, what?
"The investigation into the Humboldt Park disturbance follows reporting by WBEZ.
"A man WBEZ is identifying as William described being terrorized by his next door neighbor, who William said broke a fence and came onto his property with a machete and later tried to light the grass on fire . . . William said police refused to arrest the man, citing concerns about spreading the coronavirus, and instead gave the neighbor a ticket. The officers also told William he would be within his rights to shoot the neighbor if he came on his property with a weapon."
Perhaps a better solution would have been for the police to send a Crisis Intervention Team to meet with the neighbor, who perhaps is in need of some psychological attention. Or wait for a tragedy to occur, either way.
-
John Kass's Bravery With Other People's Lives
Here's a proposition: If Kass gets a job at a meatpacking plant, or in a nursing home, I'll get one too and work alongside him.
*
From our very own David Rutter:
I tend to ignore festering pestilence, but John Kass? Has he gone off his ever-loving rocker?
Amen.
-
New on the Beachwood . . .
How Climate Change Is Contributing To Skyrocketing Rates Of Infectious Disease
*
A Return To Abnormalcy
From our very own David Rutter.
*
The Loss Of Normality
Yeah, it already has. Still, an interesting interview with Paulo Giardano, the author of How Contagion Works.
*
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #303: The Neverending Last Dance
-
Completely random dude pulled up out front and start playing live blues out of the back of his pickup truck. from r/chicago
-
-
The History of Jazz: Chicago
-
A Lost "Little Africa" - How China, Too, Blames Foreigners For The Virus.
*
How Pandemics End.
*
The Real Lord of the Flies.
*
How Offensive Lineman Eat.
-
Posted on May 10, 2020
