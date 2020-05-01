Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)

No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.

Liberties will be taken.

The Weekend Desk Report





-

As I flagged then, Sun-Times wrote this last month: "Brown got mostly positive reviews from the Dallas media for his time as chief."

It's even worse than I thought - if you talk to the Dallas Morning News reporters who covered him, you'll get a different view.

-

New on the Beachwood . . .

I Loathe The Lockdown Protestors

"I'm not saying armed insurrection and criminal terrorist assaults are bad things. It gives them something to do until the local Hooters is allowed to reopen."

*

See also:

This was one of the signs at the "Re-open Illinois" event today. She assured those that she was not a Nazi, and stated, "I have Jewish friends." Thank you for representing yourself and your "movement" for what it is. pic.twitter.com/CcIX2SVu6s — Dennis Kosuth, RN (@Dennis_Kosuth) May 1, 2020

*

*

But why wasn't the "Racial Undertones" section included in the broadcast version? https://t.co/ZhejpIeeAM — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) May 2, 2020

*

They represent the President of the United States, though, his administration and the likes of Stephen Miller and Bill Barr, and one of the country's two major political parties - the one that controls the United States Senate. https://t.co/5FldiyIasT — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) May 2, 2020

*

Auschwitz is trending because of the Illinois "re-open" protest. See also: https://t.co/F0e1WX0ONm — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) May 2, 2020

*

-

New from the Beachwood Sports Desk . . .

TrackNotes: Zombie Churchill

"Like the monster's claw arising from the hardpan, Churchill Downs Inc. is now awake, fully poised to wreak its consistent, insidious greed upon Thoroughbred horse racing and sports in general."

+

TrackNotes: Celebrating Oaklawn's Hijacking

"When this is over, one of the good memories will be how Oaklawn Park, Hot Springs, Arkansas, rolled with the punches and singularly crafted American Thoroughbred horse racing on a festival level when horseplayers and even other gamblers appreciated it most."

*

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #302: In Which We Actually Defend Ryan Pace

We like the Nick Foles deal just fine, despite the brush fire that broke out this week. Here's why. Plus: Dennis Rodman's Last Dance; Relive Sammy Sosa Next; Danny Wirtz and Michael Reinsdorf Assert Themselves; and Good Riddance, Kentucky Derby.

-

Weekend ChicagoReddit

-

Weekend ChicagoGram

-

Weekend ChicagoTube

Chicago Owner Operators Are Doing A Slow Roll In Protesting And Support of Owner Operators In DC.

-

Weekend BeachBook

U.S. Women's Soccer Team's Equal Pay Demands Are Dismissed By A Judge.

*

The Real Reason Apple Made The iPhone SE So Cheap.

*

High Waters In The Great Lakes Reveal Two Centuries-Old Shipwrecks.

*

14 Animals Who Ran For Office.

-

Weekend TweetWood

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

Trump moves to replace watchdog official whose report identifying critical medical shortages last month amid the coronavirus pandemic embarrassed the president. https://t.co/I39mQZ6lqQ — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) May 2, 2020

*

McDonald's primes supply chain for potential meat shortage https://t.co/lAqkfOnD8P via @restaurantdive — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) May 2, 2020

*

Kellogg delays Incogmeato product launch due to the pandemic https://t.co/Pp5H2M0r6N via @FoodDive — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) May 2, 2020

*

Coronavirus Can't Stop The Popeye's Chicken Sandwich https://t.co/cKtv0sRVwh via @restaurantdive — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) May 2, 2020

*

Went to junior college in Chicago | Dorothy Thompson, the Journalist Who Warned the World About Adolf Hitler https://t.co/rUDuEVfLeu via @Pocket — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) May 2, 2020

*

Oops! Britney Spears burned down her home gym https://t.co/Tu04VLGQl2 via @reelchi_reel360 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) May 2, 2020

-

The Weekend Desk Q-Tip Line: Tips for your Q.

