May. 2, 2020
The Weekend Desk Report

By Steve Rhodes


-

As I flagged then, Sun-Times wrote this last month: "Brown got mostly positive reviews from the Dallas media for his time as chief."

It's even worse than I thought - if you talk to the Dallas Morning News reporters who covered him, you'll get a different view.
-

New on the Beachwood . . .

I Loathe The Lockdown Protestors
"I'm not saying armed insurrection and criminal terrorist assaults are bad things. It gives them something to do until the local Hooters is allowed to reopen."

*

See also:

*

*

*

*

*

-

New from the Beachwood Sports Desk . . .

TrackNotes: Zombie Churchill
"Like the monster's claw arising from the hardpan, Churchill Downs Inc. is now awake, fully poised to wreak its consistent, insidious greed upon Thoroughbred horse racing and sports in general."

+

TrackNotes: Celebrating Oaklawn's Hijacking
"When this is over, one of the good memories will be how Oaklawn Park, Hot Springs, Arkansas, rolled with the punches and singularly crafted American Thoroughbred horse racing on a festival level when horseplayers and even other gamblers appreciated it most."

*

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #302: In Which We Actually Defend Ryan Pace
We like the Nick Foles deal just fine, despite the brush fire that broke out this week. Here's why. Plus: Dennis Rodman's Last Dance; Relive Sammy Sosa Next; Danny Wirtz and Michael Reinsdorf Assert Themselves; and Good Riddance, Kentucky Derby.

-

Weekend ChicagoReddit

Boss doesn't want to enforce the face mask policy from r/chicago

-

Weekend ChicagoGram

-

Weekend ChicagoTube

Chicago Owner Operators Are Doing A Slow Roll In Protesting And Support of Owner Operators In DC.

-

Weekend BeachBook

U.S. Women's Soccer Team's Equal Pay Demands Are Dismissed By A Judge.

*

The Real Reason Apple Made The iPhone SE So Cheap.

*

High Waters In The Great Lakes Reveal Two Centuries-Old Shipwrecks.

*

14 Animals Who Ran For Office.

-

Weekend TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

*

*

*

*

*

-

The Weekend Desk Q-Tip Line: Tips for your Q.



Permalink

Posted on May 2, 2020
