The Weekend Desk Report
"Chicago police broke up at least two house parties Saturday night as dozens of people there defied orders to stay at home and keep away from large groups during the coronavirus pandemic," CBS2 Chicago reports.
This demonstrates the importance of the state's stay-at-home order - and that the state and city mean business.
*
"Police got a call about a party in the Noble Square neighborhood. Officers showed up around midnight and found dozens of people inside a home near Greenview Avenue and Blackhawk Street. Officers then told everyone to leave."
Make no mistake, parties endanger lives and the police breaking them up saves lives.
"Not too long after that police got a call for a large gathering in the Austin neighborhood at an apartment building in the 4900 block of West Van Buren. Two men leaving the party were even wearing protective face masks."
Sometimes the job of the police is to serve and protect people from their dumb selves.
-
Chicago Death Toll
A week from now these will seem like the good old days.
-
Bearly Helping
*
The McCaskey family has a net worth of $1.3 billion, which is odd considering that the team they own is valued at $3.5 billion, but at any case, I'd hardly consider throwing $250K into a coronavirus fund "stepping up."
-
Crazy Bernie
"Those fears are especially acute for those who don't have health insurance - some of whom lack coverage because they can't afford plans sold on the Affordable Care Act exchange."
As some of you know, I've taken an eight-week job as a field office supervisor for the U.S. Census here - if we ever get going in light of the pandemic. I took the job for the extra cash - and also because I think it will be fun and interesting.
But here's the thing: The extra money I'll make may make me ineligible for Medicaid, in which case I'll have to buy health insurance on the Obamacare market. And guess what? That shit is expensive. I'm not sure it's worth it. I may be better off at poverty-line level income. Thanks, Obama!
*
"[F]ar fewer people in Illinois are uninsured now than a decade ago, before the law was signed," the Tribune notes.
But if you can't afford to use your insurance, are you really insured?
*
"This month marks 10 years since President Barack Obama signed the law - an anniversary that's colliding with an unprecedented health care crisis. It's a turn of events that will undoubtedly highlight both how the law has improved access to health insurance for many, and how it's fallen short."
If only this were, say, a presidential election year with a major candidate whose centerpiece issue was universal health care.
*
This article has a word count of 2,362. To the unitiated, that's long for a newspaper story, which would typically weigh in a maybe 800 to 1,400 words. My Chicago magazine articles usually totalled around 5,000 words.
And yet, words not appearing among those 2,362:
"Bernie"
And the verdict on Obamacare? He said-she said. On the one hand, on the other. Shrug.
-
States' Rights To Die
"With governors of other big states - especially California and New York - shopping the world for supplies with open wallets, Pritzker told host Jake Tapper on CNN's State of the Union, "We're all competing against each other. This should have been a coordinated effort by the federal government."
The state of the Union is fucked.
*
"President Donald Trump has yet to invoke a national law to allow him to order U.S. manufacturers to make desperately needed personal protective equipment - known as PPE - instead relying on volunteer efforts of the nation's companies."
And that is not working out.
Maybe those partygoers have the right idea after all.
-
-
Posted on March 22, 2020
