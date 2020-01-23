|
|
|
The Weekend Desk Report
1. Loverboy Works For The Weekend At The Genesee On Saturday.
Somebody turn Mike Reno loose already.
2. Patrick Kane The Star Of The Show At All-Star Game, Despite Blues Fans' Displeasure.
Or maybe because of!
3. Jordan Brand Unveils Its Chicago-Themed NBA All-Star Jerseys.
Come with pockets to hold your chips, though no place to store your bile.
4. RPM Seafood's Menu Brings Casual Luxury To Chicago's Riverfront.
Wear a three-piece sport coat.
*
Alternate: Black loosened-tie only.
5. I will not be making a coronavirus joke. First, it's serious. Second, all the jokes have already been made and I'm already having a humor hangover.
6. At first I though this said, "How To Watch The OCD League," which would be quite a different thing.
7. Legal weed continues to spur headlines and articles I never thought I'd see in the Tribune. Something is wrong with that, though. People needed chic weed-inspired housewares to make their spaces look dope before the law changed, ya know. Or is weed's target legal market now more closely aligned with the Trib's?
8. Chicago Area Under Winter Weather Advisory.
Isn't the Chicago area inherently under a winter weather advisory all winter?
9. U of C Alum Helps Unlock Clues to Giant Squid's Mysterious Ways.
Is the answer the free market?
10. Schaumburg Taking New Approach To Preserving Historic Architecture.
It's now willing to leave its borders to find any?
-
New on the Beachwood . . .
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #288: Comical Cons
*
TrackNotes: Death, Destruction & The Pegasus
*
Trump Screws Consumers
*
Breaking The Two-Party Doom Loop
*
Meet OANN's New Chief White House Conspiracist
*
Recall! Amity Ground Beef
-
Weekend ChicagoReddit
Taken at the Chicago Brown Line stop from r/chicago
-
Weekend ChicagoGram
-
Weekend ChicagoTube
"25 or 6 to 4" / The Peanuts Gang
-
Weekend TweetWood
*
*
-
The Weekend Desk Canned Beer Line: The sound of freshness.
Posted on January 25, 2020
|
|
© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company