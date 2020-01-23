Chicago - Jan. 25, 2020
The Weekend Desk Report

By Steve Rhodes

1. Loverboy Works For The Weekend At The Genesee On Saturday.

Somebody turn Mike Reno loose already.

2. Patrick Kane The Star Of The Show At All-Star Game, Despite Blues Fans' Displeasure.

Or maybe because of!

3. Jordan Brand Unveils Its Chicago-Themed NBA All-Star Jerseys.

Come with pockets to hold your chips, though no place to store your bile.

4. RPM Seafood's Menu Brings Casual Luxury To Chicago's Riverfront.

Wear a three-piece sport coat.

*

Alternate: Black loosened-tie only.

5. I will not be making a coronavirus joke. First, it's serious. Second, all the jokes have already been made and I'm already having a humor hangover.

6. At first I though this said, "How To Watch The OCD League," which would be quite a different thing.

7. Legal weed continues to spur headlines and articles I never thought I'd see in the Tribune. Something is wrong with that, though. People needed chic weed-inspired housewares to make their spaces look dope before the law changed, ya know. Or is weed's target legal market now more closely aligned with the Trib's?

8. Chicago Area Under Winter Weather Advisory.

Isn't the Chicago area inherently under a winter weather advisory all winter?

9. U of C Alum Helps Unlock Clues to Giant Squid's Mysterious Ways.

Is the answer the free market?

10. Schaumburg Taking New Approach To Preserving Historic Architecture.

It's now willing to leave its borders to find any?

-

New on the Beachwood . . .

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #288: Comical Cons
Rickey and Ricketts. Plus: The Houston Asterisks; The Green Bay Packers Are Not In The Super Bowl; The Byzantine Bears; The Blackhawks Might Be Back!; Is Zach LaVine An All-Star?; Bulls Attendance Finally Rightsizing; Illinois Hoops It Up!; and TrackNotes: Death, Destruction & The Pegasus.

*

TrackNotes: Death, Destruction & The Pegasus
New year, old remnants.

*

Trump Screws Consumers
Widens door for financial abuse.

*

Breaking The Two-Party Doom Loop
The case for multiparty democracy.

*

Meet OANN's New Chief White House Conspiracist
"Ms. Rion most recently led and produced the One America News Investigates' three-part series featuring investigations centered in Ukraine with special guest Rudy Giuliani."

*

Recall! Amity Ground Beef
Chicago company recalling approximately 2,020 pounds of raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically clear, thin pliable plastic.

-

Weekend ChicagoReddit

Taken at the Chicago Brown Line stop from r/chicago

-

Weekend ChicagoGram

View this post on Instagram

Perfect day for some Snoopy Sno Cones!

A post shared by Bric-a-Brac Records (@bricabracrecords) on

-

Weekend ChicagoTube

"25 or 6 to 4" / The Peanuts Gang

-

Weekend TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

*

*

-

The Weekend Desk Canned Beer Line: The sound of freshness.



Permalink

Posted on January 25, 2020
MUSIC - The Decade's Top 100 Chicago Rap Songs.
TV - Meet OANN's New Chief Conspiracist.
POLITICS - Trump Screws Consumers.
SPORTS - Beachwood Sports Radio: Comical Cons.

BOOKS - The Case For Multiparty Democracy.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Recall! Amity Ground Beef.

