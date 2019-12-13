Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)

No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.

The Weekend Desk Report

For my Minneapolis peeps.

-

Bee Trial

"Nearly four years after geography bee cheating allegations rocked an Oak Brook school district, the long and costly litigation that followed is set to culminate with a federal trial scheduled to begin Monday in Chicago," the Tribune reports.

"Dr. Rahul Julka, a DuPage County surgeon, and his wife Komal Julka are seeking millions of dollars from the Butler School District 53 in the west suburb, alleging that the school district destroyed their reputations with unfounded accusations of cheating in the geography bee in which their sons, then 9 and 11, were set to compete in January 2016.

"The school district, though, has maintained that it took appropriate action after, it says, Komal Julka registered as a 'fraudulent' home school provider to purchase the geography bee questions from the company that administered the bee. She was also accused of sharing the questions with at least one other family."

Click through to read the rest because I can't fairly summarize this mess here. But wow.

-

Klobucharge

"Democratic presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar, whose campaign is gaining strength as the primary field shrinks, returns to Chicago on Monday for three fundraisers," Lynn Sweet reports for the Sun-Times.

"Her pragmatic politics has kept her in the game."

"Pragmatic" actually means hewing to the status quo - and political journalists love it. But is the current health care system, for example, "pragmatic?" Or is it devastating real lives?

Are the health care plans of, say, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren not pragmatic - even though their models work splendidly in Western Europe, Scandinavia and Canada?

And who is to say what is and isn't "pragmatic?" Very little that has been "accomplished" in the current administration could be considered pragmatic, and yet here we are.

*

Maybe, just maybe, Klobuchar's positions are radical. She wants to basically keep things pretty much the same! That's revolutionary considering where most Americans seem to be. She would prefer, for example, to let people keep dying because of our current health care system rather than save them under a better system. That's pretty radical to me.

*

"Klobuchar has two events downtown followed by a third in north suburban Glencoe:

"There will be a 2 p.m. coffee reception at Grosvenor Capital Management where the co-hosts include Grosvenor executive Paul Meister.

"After that, a 5 p.m. cocktail reception at Clayco, the construction company. The hosts include people close to ex-President Barack Obama: Bob Clark, the Clayco Executive Chairman, and his wife, Jane; and Bruce Heyman and his wife, Vicki. Heyman was Obama's U.S. Ambassador to Canada.

"The last fundraiser is a 7 p.m. reception at a home in Glencoe, with the hosts again Stephen and Karen Malkin; Paul and Jill Meister; and real estate executives David and Susie Sherman."

So let's review:

* Paul Meister is a hedge fund manager. How pragmatic!

* Bob Clark is a real estate magnate.

* Bruce Heyman is a former managing director of private wealth management at Goldman Sachs.

* Stephen Malkin is also a hedge funder, and bigtime contributor to Rahm Emanuel.

* David Sherman inherited his father's real estate portfolio.

Maybe instead of name-checking, the journalistic thing to do would be to explain just who a presidential candidate is meeting with - and trying to raise money from - here in Chicago, and what that says about who the candidate is. Besides that she's "pragmatic."

-

Sneedingaling

Just hand Kevin Graham your keyboard and have him put his own name on the story, my god.

-

Lincoln Yardage

"Clean-up crews prep site for $6 billion Lincoln Yards," Construction Equipment Guide reports.

"A fair amount of planning and research was required before work could be carried out on the overall project.

"Many historical documents were obtained and reviewed to better understand the former industrial operations," said Oswald. "One of the more difficult site features to work around was a 175-ft. plate girder railroad swing bridge constructed in the late 1800s, known as Z-6, which was used to cross the Chicago River. Cleanup plans required work along the foundation of this bridge, but no documents could be located locally. After some notable online research, the swing bridge foundation drawings were found in an engineering journal article from 1899.

Alas, they were not able to find the billions of dollars the Chicago Teachers Union wants us to believe is buried there.

-

New on the Beachwood . . .

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour: What The Hell Is Theo Doing?

Underplayed in media, perhaps because they so enthusiastically endorsed the lie at the time: How Kris Bryant's grievance is currently tying Theo Epstein's hands. https://t.co/aV9DsDjK7o — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) December 14, 2019

Dear Barry Rozner, keeper of the screw Bryant flame: Six, indeed, is still less than seven.

*

And yet, Bryant is simultaneously overrated! By June 2016, no less!

*

TrackNotes: Listen To Big Hank

TrackNotes: Listen To Big Hank https://t.co/cgpf84jJjM What a nice galoot. All he wanted was a chance. pic.twitter.com/egtOT7kiYh — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) December 14, 2019

-

ChicagoReddit

-

Weekend ChicagoGram

-

Weekend ChicagoTube

Whitney Young Guitar Honors Magic Slim.

-

BeachBook

Why Is This Artist Trying To Anger Disney's Feared Lawyers? It's All Part Of A Delightfully Devious Scheme To Stop Internet Scammers.

*

It's Not All In Your Head - The Art World Really Is Unfair. Here Are 9 Reasons Why.

*

Selective Enrollment For Kindergarten In Chicago.

-

Weekend TweetWood

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

One jarring chart shows how taxes on workers have essentially replaced those on corporationshttps://t.co/jYPRrjMHcR pic.twitter.com/iNC1F67o9R — Gabriel Zucman (@gabriel_zucman) December 13, 2019

*

Ivanka being interviewed by *State Dept PR person*, a former Fox News contributor, at the #DohaForum. Never quite seen anything like it. pic.twitter.com/OVfBHBi5ml — Ben Smith (@BuzzFeedBen) December 14, 2019

*

Trump has described the same conversation about Israel four times. Each time, the name of his Jewish friend changed. - The Washington Post https://t.co/wFyO8pAuM5 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 13, 2019

*

Just to be clear here: As the House Judciary Committee votes to impeach the President for pushing Ukraine to investigate his political opponent, Trump's attorney arrives at the White House after going to Ukraine to investigate that same opponent. https://t.co/oUIdYUTV1k — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) December 13, 2019

*

Part of my exchange with GOP Rep. Debbie Lesko: Q: Why is it ever ok for an American president to ask a foreign power to investigate a political rival? Why do you think that's ok?

Lesko: "He didn't. He didn't do that"

Manu: He did ask Zelensky

Lesko: "He did not do that." — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 13, 2019

*

How Trump Weaponized the Justice Department's Inspector General https://t.co/AW2PDh5wHt — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) December 13, 2019

*

'They circulated vastly inflated tax figures in constant press coverage. He was shielded from scrutiny, once hiding in a fridge to avoid an early morning interview. The press did little to counteract such slipperiness & seemed even to connive in it.' https://t.co/noVqgxW3AP — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) December 13, 2019

*

Abbott Labs kills free tool that lets you own the blood-sugar data from your glucose monitor, saying it violates copyright law https://t.co/0BFKd8obLb — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) December 13, 2019

*

This - and the many other representations - only show why that banana was art. It wasn't inevitable that it would become so instantly recognizable; it was just so. pic.twitter.com/dO3ufvj56G — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) December 13, 2019

*

-

The Weekend Desk Tip Line: Drag it through the garden.

