The [Wednesday] Papers
I made a (deeply personal) phone call from a Dalton, Georgia telephone booth off the interstate once. I've been triggered all week.
*
Huh, in my memory Dalton was just over the state line from Florida, but nope, it's just before the state line of Tennessee.
*
Dalton, by the way, is the Carpet Capital of the World.
It is not, however, named after Dalton, though I'm sure he worked some toilet there once.
*
So that's what they were doing at the school down the block. I pass by there almost every day on my way to Walgreens - which I go to almost every day.
Speaking of which . . .
*
And as long as we're on Facebook . . .
*
OTD in Music History via Songfacts:
He wasn't wrong.
-
New on the Beachwood . . .
Hollywood Still Can't Get Abortion Right
*
Why Chimps Don't Hold Elections
-
-
-
-
*
January 5, 2021
*
-
Posted on January 6, 2021
