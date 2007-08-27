Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Wednesday] Papers

Just a reminder, the site is basically on hiatus through the end of the year, excepting some sporadic posting. For example:

AP's lead: 'Increasingly detached from reality, Trump stood before a White House lectern & delivered a 46-minute diatribe against election results that produced a win for Democrat Joe Biden, unspooling one misstatement after another to back his baseless claim that he really won.' https://t.co/5dmMAvdq2h — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) December 3, 2020

Big pro-authoritarian energy in Trumpland today:



The president's (recently pardoned) former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, shared a message encouraging President Trump to "temporarily suspend the Constitution," impose martial law and "silence the destructive media." pic.twitter.com/cQh0wl7oWw — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 2, 2020

It's not just Flynn. Retired Gen. Thomas McInerney--a familiar face to Fox viewers--has also called on Trump to declare martial law, suspend habeas corpus, institute military tribunals, and suspend the electoral college. (Start at 8:30 in the Youtube link)https://t.co/QMrQIRaCZn pic.twitter.com/22HEwca9cP — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) December 2, 2020

Meanwhile . . .

Class, Race & Paying College Athletes

Will COVID be the tipping point?

"Nightlife" / Archibald John Motley Jr.

Maskless Springfield Alderman Scolds reporter, Unsuccessfully Seeks Their Removal From Council Chambershttps://t.co/4Pf3B20fvV Kind of a wild story, click through! — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) December 2, 2020

When an Official Enemy Is Assassinated, Corporate Media Roll Out the Pretexts - https://t.co/r8RTAXwDHY — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) December 2, 2020

The National Catholic Prayer Breakfast presented AG Barr with an award for "Christlike behavior" on the day between two federal executions that he ordered. Now Barr's DOJ wants to hurry through five more executions and is willing to use firing squads and poison gas if necessary. — Sister Helen Prejean (@helenprejean) December 2, 2020

'Kitchens can be the Wild West, but this was just beyond.' Former Acadia employees allege chef Ryan McCaskey fostered a sexualized culture and toxic workplace. https://t.co/0C9VpNjtqU — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) December 2, 2020

