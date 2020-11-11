Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)

No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.

The [Wednesday] Papers

"Another 145 Illinoisans were reported to have died from coronavirus during the past day, and the state is advising everyone to stay home as much as possible during the next three weeks," Block Club Chicago reports.

"That's the highest number of deaths reported in a single day since June 8, when Illinois was just coming off its spring peak. In recent weeks, deaths have skyrocketed - as has the state's number of new cases, positivity rate and hospitalizations.

"By every metric, Illinois and Chicago are not in control of their coronavirus outbreaks, and the numbers are worsening by the day."



*

I'm scared, and if you're not, you're a fool.

*

Meanwhile . . .

"As Chicago is grappling with a second wave of coronavirus and despite department mandates, some Chicago police officers still refuse to wear masks on the job to prevent the spread of the virus," Block Club reports.

Given that the majority of the rank-and-file appear to be Trump supporters - as deduced by their choice for union president - this shouldn't be surprising. On the other hand, they are public servants who should be required to wear masks or face losing their jobs - which is, in part, to save lives, right?

*

"[CPS spokesperson Sally] Bown said she could not provide information about how many complaints have been made or if any officers have been disciplined."

Of course she could. That information is readily available to her.

*

Beyond that . . .

"Through Tuesday, 1,243 of the department's 12,000 officers have tested positive for coronavirus, [Bown said]. That's an increase of 293 confirmed cases since Oct. 1, when 950 officers had tested positive. Since the start of the pandemic, three officers have died from the virus."

-

New on the Beachwood . . .

Nerds On The Bus

They say the point of law school is to teach you how to think like a lawyer. Well, the point of (a good) journalism school is to teach you how to think like a journalist. For example: Think for yourself! Groupthink kills - and is antithetical to journalism - yet is a dominating part of media culture.

*

Fox News 2016 vs. 2020

Disingenuous people either lack self-awareness or shame.

*

When Prophecy Fails

What a 1950s Chicago housewife tells us about our country today.

*

Accelerating The Arches

McDonald's big plans missing a key ingredient.

*

No Border Blues

"Each No Border Blues episode shines a light on the unique ways Chicago blues can be seen through different cultural lenses, and how people from very different countries and backgrounds adopt the Blues as their own."

This looks really cool.

*

Formula One's Dirty Saudi Deal

Unabated sportswashing.

-

ChicagoReddit

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

Visiting Artist Series: Ayanah Moor and Darby English

"Ayanah Moor (b 1973, Norfolk, VA) is an artist living and working in Chicago. Through her paintings, prints, drawings and performance, Moor operates within a visual field where notions of blackness and gender identity take shape. She utilizes existing material and cultural artifacts to generate alternative histories, often repositioning the subject as a corrective gesture or to create counter narratives. Vintage advertisements, athletic competition, reimagined slogans, and healing practices have fueled recent projects. Her work engages subversive and demonstrative displays of blackness that locate love, fear, myth and desire.

"Moor received a BFA from Virginia Commonwealth University and MFA from Tyler School of Art, Temple University. Her exhibitions include the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, the DePaul Art Museum, the Museum of Contemporary Photography, Chicago; the Studio Museum in Harlem, NY; the Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh; ONE National Gay and Lesbian Archives-USC Libraries; Subliminal Projects, Los Angeles; Te Tuhi Centre for the Arts, Auckland; and Proyecto 'ace, Buenos Aires.

"Darby English is the Carl Darling Buck Professor of Art History and Director of the Scherer Center for the Study of American Culture at the University of Chicago. He is also associate faculty in the University's Center for the Study of Race, Politics, and Culture.

"His scholarship focuses on ways that fine art and popular culture produced since 1964 have prepared us to welcome - or reject - the passing of difference as we have known it. English is author or coeditor of six books, including three monographs: To Describe a Life: Notes from the Intersection of Art and Race Terror (Yale, 2019), 1971: A Year in the Life of Color (University of Chicago, 2016), and How to See a Work of Art in Total Darkness (MIT, 2007).

-

BeachBook

Where Does The Term 'Lame Duck' Come From?

-

TweetWood

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

Red Lobster® Opens Its First Ghost Kitchen in Downtown Chicago https://t.co/ity8DH2oLb — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) November 11, 2020

So I guess I thought a "ghost kitchen" was a kitchen that made stuff for a bunch of different places, which is why this announcement initially confused me. They're gonna make Red Lobster for a bunch of different places? I could order shrimp pops at some other restaurant and get served Red Lobster without knowing it - not that I would complain if I found out (to the contrary!). But in this case it's just a kitchen for delivery only. Let's go to the tape:

"A ghost kitchen is a professional food preparation and cooking facility set up for the preparation of delivery-only meals. A ghost kitchen contains the kitchen equipment and facilities needed for the preparation of restaurant meals but has no dining area for walk-in customers. Restaurants that use ghost kitchens may have a different physical location for walk-in customers, or may be a delivery-only ghost restaurant."

Oh.

"A ghost kitchen differs from a ghost restaurant in that a ghost kitchen is not necessarily a restaurant brand in itself and may contain kitchen space and facilities for more than one restaurant brand."

Aha!

So I was right: This is a ghost restaurant, not a ghost kitchen. Get it together, Red Lobster!

*

+

The Republicans are so bad at this it's gonna turn out George Soros isn't even Jewish. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) November 11, 2020

*

MSNBC's Joy Reid Gets Fact-Checked by CNN's Jake Tapper Over Ridiculous 538 Origin Story: 'This Isn't Accurate' https://t.co/BDgcnLb4YY via @mediaite — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) November 11, 2020

Look, MSNBC is really bad. It's not as equivalently bad as Fox, but it's bad. Joy Reid is a joke, and Rachel Maddow is just awful, and if you don't recognize that you haven't done your homework. This is where CNN has really failed - and where it really has an opportunity - given that, even if it's not as lucrative initially, it really has had a chance to establish itself as a gold standard news network that everyone sane could trust, and instead it's clowned it up just like everyone else.

*

The new Under Secretary of Defense of the United States (via @KFILE) pic.twitter.com/ehj8JWCPs7 — Don "Big Chooch" Moynihan (@donmoyn) November 10, 2020

*

You'd think it'd be big news! https://t.co/8STkzQcFuI — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) November 11, 2020

-

The Beachwood McDibs Line: The Ribstitution.

