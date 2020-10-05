|
The [Wednesday] Papers
New on the Beachwood today . . .
The Political Odds
Area Woman Reads Greg Kot
Cuts And Beats
ChicagoReddit
Incessant 773 Robocalls With Ominous Warning ~ "This is a test, stay home, stay safe" from r/chicago
ChicagoGram
ChicagoTube
The CSO on WGN.
"In 1951, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra became the first American orchestra to appear on a weekly series of televised concerts. Originally called Hour of Music and later Great Music from Chicago, this series was broadcast locally on WGN-Channel 9 and featured world-renowned conductors and soloists.
"These broadcasts have been transferred to a digital format and will be released online as the free series From the CSO's Archives: Great Music From Chicago.
"The first episode, premiering Nov. 5 on the CSOtv portal, features guest conductor Jean Martinon and violin soloist Isaac Stern in works by Handel, Mozart and Mendelssohn, recorded in March 1962."
BeachBook
Is Bar Soap Really All That Gross? Yes And No.
To look at, yes; to cleanse, no.
Donations To Republicans And Democrats By Occupation.
Yes, Websites Really Are Starting To Look Alike.
I flagged this way before this; WordPress and off-the-shelf templates that make it easy on non-techies are to blame, as well as designers who cost too damn much. If you're gonna hire such high fees, you can hardly complain when folks just use what's free out there. Also, though: consolidators like ChicagoNow and other homogenizers who destroy the unique personalities of sites that made the Web great.
TweetWood
As I've been saying for years, you have to understand what the news looks like out there. It's awful. "Local" is not charming, and hardly ever watchdoggy. Journalism has a long-standing, deep and widespread quality problem.
Posted on November 4, 2020
