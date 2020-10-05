Chicago - Nov. 4, 2020
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
Weather Derby
Tribune: 51/37
Sun-Times: Ferro/McKinney
Weather Channel: 44/41
Ntl Weather Service: 54/43
BWM*: 82/12
Beachwood Bookmarks
K-Tel Classics
WKRP in Cincinnati
So You've Decided To Be Evil
St. Paul Saints
Nye's Polonaise Room
The Arcata Eye
Roadside USA
This Day In . . .
Onion History
Weird Al History
Baseball History
Beachwood History
History History
Spy Magazine History
#OnThisDate History
Chicago
Indicted!
Under Suspicion
Find Your Towed Car
Cable TV Complaints
Freedom of Information
The Expired Meter
The Mob & Friends
Stolen Bike Registry
O'Hare Music Tracker
Rats
Report Corruption (city)
Report Corruption (state)
Beyond
Scoundrels, State
Scoundrels, Federal
The Odds
Random Flight Tracker
Casting Calls
Cosmic Log
Buy Stamps
Beachwood Blogroll
A Handy List
Beachwood Ethics Statement
How We Roll
Today's Horoscope
Liberties will be taken.
Do We Sudoku?
No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.
Losing Lottery Numbers
8, 25, 39
Daily Affirmation
I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)
Ellie
Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.
Now Playing
Psychodrama/Marshall Law
Letters to the Editors
FAQ
About
Tip Line
"The Papers" archive
RSS
Beachwood Link Buttons
Media Kit/Advertising
 

The [Wednesday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

-

New on the Beachwood today . . .

The Political Odds
Updated with a modicum of post-election commentary.

*

Area Woman Reads Greg Kot
A quarantine classic.

*

Cuts And Beats
"Using photomontage technique, McDonald combined manipulated historical images of Black artists publicized by the entertainment industry - vintage sheet music covers, theater advertisements, and artist publicity photographs - with contemporary photographs taken by the artist himself in dance clubs around Chicago."

-

ChicagoReddit

Incessant 773 Robocalls With Ominous Warning ~ "This is a test, stay home, stay safe" from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

The CSO on WGN.

"In 1951, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra became the first American orchestra to appear on a weekly series of televised concerts. Originally called Hour of Music and later Great Music from Chicago, this series was broadcast locally on WGN-Channel 9 and featured world-renowned conductors and soloists.

"These broadcasts have been transferred to a digital format and will be released online as the free series From the CSO's Archives: Great Music From Chicago.

"The first episode, premiering Nov. 5 on the CSOtv portal, features guest conductor Jean Martinon and violin soloist Isaac Stern in works by Handel, Mozart and Mendelssohn, recorded in March 1962."

-

BeachBook

Is Bar Soap Really All That Gross? Yes And No.

To look at, yes; to cleanse, no.

*

Donations To Republicans And Democrats By Occupation.

*

Yes, Websites Really Are Starting To Look Alike.

I flagged this way before this; WordPress and off-the-shelf templates that make it easy on non-techies are to blame, as well as designers who cost too damn much. If you're gonna hire such high fees, you can hardly complain when folks just use what's free out there. Also, though: consolidators like ChicagoNow and other homogenizers who destroy the unique personalities of sites that made the Web great.

-

TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

*

*

*

As I've been saying for years, you have to understand what the news looks like out there. It's awful. "Local" is not charming, and hardly ever watchdoggy. Journalism has a long-standing, deep and widespread quality problem.

*

-

The Beachwood Tip Line: Yo.



Permalink

Posted on November 4, 2020
MUSIC - The Banditos Spooktacular.
TV - 24 Hours With Showtime Women.
POLITICS - The Political Odds.
SPORTS - Beachwood Sports Radio: Matt Ugly.

BOOKS - Area Woman Reads Greg Kot.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Cuts And Beats.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!






© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company