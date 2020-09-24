Chicago - Sep. 23, 2020
Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
Weather Derby
Tribune: 51/37
Sun-Times: Ferro/McKinney
Weather Channel: 44/41
Ntl Weather Service: 54/43
BWM*: 82/12
The [Wednesday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

I worked a case in the field today. I'm a supervisor, so I rarely work cases in the field. This was a case no one had been able to crack. The respondent sicced a dog on me. Sort of. While I hung around the building looking for clues, the door to the unit in question slowly opened and a dog charged out. There was a gate between the dog and me, and let's say the dog lost its enthusiasm for the job quite quickly. I didn't flinch. Eventually the resident came out and spoke to me briefly. So a partial completion, including the most important part: how many people lived there on April 1. #Census2020

My team of enumerators, whose work in the field I oversee from the comfort of my home, was amused.

*

I'll be able to tell these stories better and more fully once this thing is over.

-

New on the Beachwood . . .

Ignoring U.S. War Crimes In Yemen
"The crimes occurring in Yemen are serious - and the responsible parties demonstrably unwilling or unable to address them."

Namely, murder.

*

Notre Dame's Deadly Game
"All the decisions are designed to guarantee the games proceed and income accumulates, not that players are safe. Only one value at a time can be the top priority," our very own David Rutter writes.

Previously: Notre Dame's Deception.

*

University Of Chicago Study Shows The Deadly Cost Of Fox News' COVID-19 Coverage
Consuming the wrong news can kill you.

*

Confessions Of A Chicago Tour Guide Part 3: The Post Office's Gyro Copters, Marina City's Flying Cars & Navy Pier's Planes
Crap sticks.

*

YOU BE MY ALLY
"Viewers can access a free, web-based AR app to virtually project and animate these texts on the facades of architecturally significant UChicago buildings. In addition, app users will be able to project the title quote onto their surroundings anywhere in the world."

*

Hail To The Placeholders
They set the White Sox table.

*

SportsMonday: A Message For Mopey Mitch
Enjoy the mediocre moment!

*

Chicago's Muddy Waters Museum Has Mojo
Landmarks Illinois chips in.

-

-

-

Trailer: The Trial of The Chicago 7

-

At Least 37 Million People Have Been Displaced By America's War On Terror.

*

Chiropractic Bullshit.

*

The Cheating Scandal That Ripped The Poker World Apart.

*

Does A Millipede Have A Penis? Well, Define Penis.

-

*

*

*

*

*

-

The Beachwood Tip Line: Don't turn around, oh no.



Posted on September 23, 2020
MUSIC - Muddy Waters Museum Has Mojo.
TV - UChicago Study: Fox News Literally Kills.
POLITICS - Ignoring US War Crimes In Yemen.
SPORTS - Notre Dame's Deadly Game.

BOOKS - Searching For The World's Largest Owl.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Chicago's Mail 'Copters Not Flying Cars.

