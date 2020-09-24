|
|
|
The [Wednesday] Papers
I worked a case in the field today. I'm a supervisor, so I rarely work cases in the field. This was a case no one had been able to crack. The respondent sicced a dog on me. Sort of. While I hung around the building looking for clues, the door to the unit in question slowly opened and a dog charged out. There was a gate between the dog and me, and let's say the dog lost its enthusiasm for the job quite quickly. I didn't flinch. Eventually the resident came out and spoke to me briefly. So a partial completion, including the most important part: how many people lived there on April 1. #Census2020
My team of enumerators, whose work in the field I oversee from the comfort of my home, was amused.
*
I'll be able to tell these stories better and more fully once this thing is over.
-
-
-
Trailer: The Trial of The Chicago 7
-
-
Posted on September 23, 2020
