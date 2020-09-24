Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)

No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.

The [Wednesday] Papers

I worked a case in the field today. I'm a supervisor, so I rarely work cases in the field. This was a case no one had been able to crack. The respondent sicced a dog on me. Sort of. While I hung around the building looking for clues, the door to the unit in question slowly opened and a dog charged out. There was a gate between the dog and me, and let's say the dog lost its enthusiasm for the job quite quickly. I didn't flinch. Eventually the resident came out and spoke to me briefly. So a partial completion, including the most important part: how many people lived there on April 1. #Census2020

My team of enumerators, whose work in the field I oversee from the comfort of my home, was amused.

*

I'll be able to tell these stories better and more fully once this thing is over.



-

New on the Beachwood . . .

Ignoring U.S. War Crimes In Yemen

"The crimes occurring in Yemen are serious - and the responsible parties demonstrably unwilling or unable to address them."

Namely, murder.

*

Notre Dame's Deadly Game

"All the decisions are designed to guarantee the games proceed and income accumulates, not that players are safe. Only one value at a time can be the top priority," our very own David Rutter writes.

Previously: Notre Dame's Deception.

*

University Of Chicago Study Shows The Deadly Cost Of Fox News' COVID-19 Coverage

Consuming the wrong news can kill you.

*

Confessions Of A Chicago Tour Guide Part 3: The Post Office's Gyro Copters, Marina City's Flying Cars & Navy Pier's Planes

Crap sticks.

*

YOU BE MY ALLY

"Viewers can access a free, web-based AR app to virtually project and animate these texts on the facades of architecturally significant UChicago buildings. In addition, app users will be able to project the title quote onto their surroundings anywhere in the world."

*

Hail To The Placeholders

They set the White Sox table.

*

SportsMonday: A Message For Mopey Mitch

Enjoy the mediocre moment!

*

Chicago's Muddy Waters Museum Has Mojo

Landmarks Illinois chips in.

-

ChicagoReddit

"Sorry, for some reason reddit can't be reached."

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

Trailer: The Trial of The Chicago 7

-

BeachBook

At Least 37 Million People Have Been Displaced By America's War On Terror.

*

Chiropractic Bullshit.

*

The Cheating Scandal That Ripped The Poker World Apart.

*

Does A Millipede Have A Penis? Well, Define Penis.

-

TweetWood

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

This week, we've had the president refusing to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, the president celebrating state violence against journalists, and the president's campaign running videos calling for an "army" of "able-bodied" people to join an "election security" squad. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 23, 2020

*

Can we consign "law-and-order" to the description dustbin? This is an objectively lawless administration (check their court losses & actions) that encourages disorder. Find a better term for what they're doing, @StarTribune https://t.co/WbcCXgncfW — David Brauer (@dbrauer) September 23, 2020

*

As an American Jew I grew up wondering how people could have supported Nazis and allowed 6 million people to be murdered. They voted for Hitler, remember. I understand it better now. The slow steady descent into normalized hate is right here 👇👇 https://t.co/JUW64HLLeA — Lauren (Voting is my Superpower) Leader (@laurenleaderAIT) September 23, 2020

*

"get rid of the ballots and there'll be a peaceful ... it won't be a transfer frankly it will be a continuation." https://t.co/Ir6REPp6o5 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 23, 2020

*

It's not a five-alarm fire at the nation's newspapers, it's just Republicans vs. Democrats. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 23, 2020

*

The media is blowing it. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 23, 2020

-

The Beachwood Tip Line: Don't turn around, oh no.

