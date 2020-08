Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Wednesday] Papers

New on the Beachwood . . .

Remembering FBG Duck

Did his job better than Lightfoot does hers.

Blackhawks Blown Out Of Bubble

Future not bright so no need to wear shades.

Chicago's Quirky Patron Saint

Her name was Edith.

Cold Kills Way More Than Heat

UIC study says.

ChicagoReddit

ChicagoGram

ChicagoTube

Mississippi Governor Responds To Chicago Mayor

BeachBook

Two Men Charged In Cold Case Death Of Jam Master Jay.

Study: Painting Eyes On Cow Butts Wards Off Predators.

TweetWood

Just before the 2020 Republican National Convention next week, President Donald Trump is publicly embracing the dangerous fringe QAnon movement and singing their praises.



Will this be in the @GOP platform? Will Republicans condemn this group the FBI has called a domestic threat? https://t.co/q5BmRCsKtj — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) August 19, 2020

Senate Intel Cmte. made criminal referrals of Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, Steve Bannon, Erik Prince and Sam Clovis to federal prosecutors in 2019, passing along their suspicions that the men may have misled the cmte. during their testimony. https://t.co/wsG7SjVklX — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 18, 2020

The Florida GOP, the president, and numerous members of Congress are cheering on an unapologetic bigot for office.



She has no chance of being elected in this district, so it's not like the seat is up for grabs. It's a wholesale embrace. https://t.co/EhibGHv4TM — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) August 19, 2020

Is that what Jesus would do?

Archdiocese Of #Chicago Asks Parents To Sign COVID-19 Waiver Ahead Of School Year To Prevent Lawsuits: https://t.co/yVBQxhFlH6 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 19, 2020

When they came for North Michigan Avenue, there was no one left to speak out for Gucci. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 19, 2020

