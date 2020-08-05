Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Wednesday] Papers

What a freakin' day counting America.



-

What a freakin' day trying not to die in America.

ME TO AN UNMASKED GROUP OF FOUR STANDING RIGHT NEXT TO EACH OTHER ON LOGAN BOULEVARD AND CALIFORNIA: Thank you for wearing your masks. Sleep well tonight knowing you've killed people.

*

I know the big danger is indoors and not outdoors, but I don't want to walk into the viral load of four unmasked people who also aren't social distancing, which tells me I can presume they are not being safe no matter where they are.

*

ME TO TWO UNMASKED PEOPLE IN A BUS SHELTER ON CALIFORNIA: Ya know, masks are required on buses.

*

I am so angry at America.

-

I am neither making any political statements nor speaking for the census.

The #2020Census is here but you may also receive other ongoing surveys like the American Community Survey. Your response to both is required and completely safe and secure. We take extraordinary steps to protect your information. Learn how: https://t.co/1lTAoWtOto pic.twitter.com/JmHLqjYKuy — U.S. Census Bureau (@uscensusbureau) August 5, 2020

*

Again, Trump is trying to meddle with the Census for political gain. A rushed and unfinished census will hurt rural communities, communities of color, and low-income people for the next ten years.



It's up to Congress to step in & ensure an accurate count. https://t.co/qadUy9OV6e — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) August 1, 2020

*

Black Business Month starts this week. Census results help business owners make important decisions, such as where to open stores and where to recruit employees. Learn more about how the #2020Census can help shape the future of Black communities at https://t.co/nzqhoc1xHM. pic.twitter.com/s8EbkcxDQI — U.S. Census Bureau (@uscensusbureau) August 5, 2020

*

Trump has talked about delaying the election, he's opposing efforts to secure safe vote by mail options, and now he's cutting short census counting by a month, risking undercounts. It's all in the same vein: Suppress voices to support your own ideology. Immoral and wrong. https://t.co/v14MSGp3kF — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) August 4, 2020

*

-

-

Nike Air Jordan.1 Chicago Concept Art

How Many People in the U.S. Are Hospitalized With COVID-19? Who Knows? https://t.co/mWBnLWFU73 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 5, 2020

*

ICE agents complain about Nazi comparisons, say they're only enforcing the laws https://t.co/OwY7myzi5a — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 5, 2020

*

Chicago Sky players throw their support behind a Senate race opponent of Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler: 'She doesn't stand for what this league stands for' https://t.co/j51VLSRQRj — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 5, 2020

*

FAIR: 'Media Took These Statements From the OAS and Ran With Them' - https://t.co/WrSr80F1b3 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 5, 2020

*

The whole basis of American culture is selfishness. https://t.co/jh0UIGaWGZ — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 5, 2020

*

"The defense officials, who declined to be identified so they could speak freely, said they didn't know what the President was talking about." https://t.co/0ylhw5WJu8 — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) August 5, 2020

