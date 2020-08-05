Chicago - Aug. 5, 2020
The [Wednesday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

What a freakin' day counting America.

-

What a freakin' day trying not to die in America.

ME TO AN UNMASKED GROUP OF FOUR STANDING RIGHT NEXT TO EACH OTHER ON LOGAN BOULEVARD AND CALIFORNIA: Thank you for wearing your masks. Sleep well tonight knowing you've killed people.

*

I know the big danger is indoors and not outdoors, but I don't want to walk into the viral load of four unmasked people who also aren't social distancing, which tells me I can presume they are not being safe no matter where they are.

*

ME TO TWO UNMASKED PEOPLE IN A BUS SHELTER ON CALIFORNIA: Ya know, masks are required on buses.

*

I am so angry at America.

-

I am neither making any political statements nor speaking for the census.

*

*

*

*

-

New on the Beachwood today . . .

How The South Won The Civil War
A (nearly) straight line through the West and the wealthy, traveled by William F. Buckley, Goldwater, Reagan, and the Bushes to Trump.

*

Forced Sports Timeout Puts Squeeze On College Coffers, Scholarships And Towns
Reality is sinking in.

*

Chicago Smash Help Set Team Tennis Viewership Record
Nail-biting super-tiebreaker championship a hit.

*

Now You Can Speak At Your Own Funeral
"We see this becoming a 'thing.'"

-

Permalink

Posted on August 5, 2020
