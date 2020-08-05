|
|
|
The [Wednesday] Papers
What a freakin' day counting America.
-
What a freakin' day trying not to die in America.
ME TO AN UNMASKED GROUP OF FOUR STANDING RIGHT NEXT TO EACH OTHER ON LOGAN BOULEVARD AND CALIFORNIA: Thank you for wearing your masks. Sleep well tonight knowing you've killed people.
*
I know the big danger is indoors and not outdoors, but I don't want to walk into the viral load of four unmasked people who also aren't social distancing, which tells me I can presume they are not being safe no matter where they are.
*
ME TO TWO UNMASKED PEOPLE IN A BUS SHELTER ON CALIFORNIA: Ya know, masks are required on buses.
*
I am so angry at America.
-
I am neither making any political statements nor speaking for the census.
*
*
*
*
-
New on the Beachwood today . . .
How The South Won The Civil War
*
Forced Sports Timeout Puts Squeeze On College Coffers, Scholarships And Towns
*
Chicago Smash Help Set Team Tennis Viewership Record
*
Now You Can Speak At Your Own Funeral
-
ChicagoReddit
Indian grocery stores near Logan Square? from r/chicago
-
ChicagoGram
-
ChicagoTube
Nike Air Jordan.1 Chicago Concept Art
-
TweetWood
*
*
*
*
*
-
The Beachwood Not Tipper Gore Line: Not Tipper Gore.
Posted on August 5, 2020
|
|
© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company