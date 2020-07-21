Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)

No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.

Liberties will be taken.

The [Wednesday] Papers

Sorry, more census work, we're training enumerators, probably through Saturday. But I should be able to turn a column out Thursday afternoon.



-

New on the Beachwood today . . .

Worse Than Brock?

For all Theo Epstein has achieved, he may also go down as having made one of the worst trades in baseball history.

-

ChicagoReddit

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

Unboxing/Gear Review - Epiphone ES 339-Pro from Chicago Music Exchange

-

TweetWood

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

A THREAD: what happened at the funeral home in chicago last night is horrific. no one thinks otherwise. ignore the racist trolls who want to talk about violence in chicago's black communities. 1/ — Natalie Y Moore (@natalieymoore) July 22, 2020

*

He's finally making his way through his March briefings. https://t.co/PUYJwp4URO — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) July 22, 2020

*

Barr said Wednesday that 200 arrests had been made in a new federal operation launched in Kansas City.



The truth is there has been ONE https://t.co/yYRZ2H0qsT — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) July 23, 2020

*

It's like the world's worst conference call, twice a month. https://t.co/srIJl4LjHa — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) July 22, 2020

-

The Beachwood Tip-O-Matic Line: Tip-O-Matic.

