The [Wednesday] Papers
"A group of Gold Coast residents is opposing plans for a marijuana store near their neighborhood, saying the dispensary would be too close to a park and a nearby school, and would add to congestion in the area," the Tribune reports.
"Chicago-based PharmaCann wants to open the marijuana store, called Verilife, at 12-14 W. Maple St., less than a block away from Mariano Park at the intersection of State and Rush streets.
"Nobody's against having a pot dispensary," said Matthew Newberger, president of the Mariano Park Advisory Board. "It's just that we think it's an inappropriate place to put one."
What a classic case of NIMRABY: Not. In. My. Rich. Ass. Back. Yard.
"Ald. Brian Hopkins, 2nd, said he plans to formally oppose the planned dispensary at the Zoning Board of Appeals meeting Friday, and has already filed a statement of opposition with the board.
Hopkins said he supports planned marijuana shops in other parts of his ward, but the Gold Coast residents were adamantly against PharmaCann's plans.
"It's rare to see such a one-sided opinion from a community like the Gold Coast, where, like any neighborhood, there's controversies," he said. "As an elected representative of the area, I can't defy such a strong outpouring of opposition."
From such rich people.
"Customers at Gibson's Bar and Steakhouse, which is less than a block from the proposed dispensary location, have been discussing concerns over dinner, said John Colletti, managing partner with Gibson's Restaurant Group.
"We live in the neighborhood here, we work in the neighborhood, and we've always obliged the concerns of the neighbors," he said. "My partners and I are not talking as prudes. If people want to smoke, god bless them, let them smoke, but why in this neighborhood?"
Yeah, that's more of a cocaine neighborhood.
What if they sold Viagra at the dispensary? Would that be a fair compromise?
Posted on July 15, 2020
