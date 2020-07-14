Chicago - Jul. 16, 2020
Army Of Darkness
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
The [Wednesday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

"A group of Gold Coast residents is opposing plans for a marijuana store near their neighborhood, saying the dispensary would be too close to a park and a nearby school, and would add to congestion in the area," the Tribune reports.

"Chicago-based PharmaCann wants to open the marijuana store, called Verilife, at 12-14 W. Maple St., less than a block away from Mariano Park at the intersection of State and Rush streets.

"Nobody's against having a pot dispensary," said Matthew Newberger, president of the Mariano Park Advisory Board. "It's just that we think it's an inappropriate place to put one."

What a classic case of NIMRABY: Not. In. My. Rich. Ass. Back. Yard.

"Ald. Brian Hopkins, 2nd, said he plans to formally oppose the planned dispensary at the Zoning Board of Appeals meeting Friday, and has already filed a statement of opposition with the board.

Hopkins said he supports planned marijuana shops in other parts of his ward, but the Gold Coast residents were adamantly against PharmaCann's plans.

"It's rare to see such a one-sided opinion from a community like the Gold Coast, where, like any neighborhood, there's controversies," he said. "As an elected representative of the area, I can't defy such a strong outpouring of opposition."

From such rich people.

"Customers at Gibson's Bar and Steakhouse, which is less than a block from the proposed dispensary location, have been discussing concerns over dinner, said John Colletti, managing partner with Gibson's Restaurant Group.

"We live in the neighborhood here, we work in the neighborhood, and we've always obliged the concerns of the neighbors," he said. "My partners and I are not talking as prudes. If people want to smoke, god bless them, let them smoke, but why in this neighborhood?"

Yeah, that's more of a cocaine neighborhood.

*

What if they sold Viagra at the dispensary? Would that be a fair compromise?

New on the Beachwood today . . .

Bari Weiss vs. Barry White
One decries cancel culture, the other appeared on the Simpsons episode "Krusty Got Canceled." And so on.

*

Stand Up For Your Lungs
Because the Trump administration certainly isn'ting.

ChicagoReddit

Where to go for same-day Covid testing, no prior symptoms? from r/chicago

ChicagoGram

View this post on Instagram

Chicago, July 13, 2020. #chicago #blacklivesmatter

A post shared by Meg Handler (@meghandler) on

ChicagoTube

The Best Guide To Inflatable Art Is Blowing Up During the Shutdown - Chicago

BeachBook

In California Manufactured Home Park, Seniors Asked To Sign Leases That May Outlive Them.

*

Highly recommended.

David Lee Roth Is Letting His Art (Mostly) Do The Talking.

Numbers Game: What A Census Undercount Means To A Community.

TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

