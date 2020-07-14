The [Wednesday] Papers

Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

"A group of Gold Coast residents is opposing plans for a marijuana store near their neighborhood, saying the dispensary would be too close to a park and a nearby school, and would add to congestion in the area," the Tribune reports.

"Chicago-based PharmaCann wants to open the marijuana store, called Verilife, at 12-14 W. Maple St., less than a block away from Mariano Park at the intersection of State and Rush streets.

"Nobody's against having a pot dispensary," said Matthew Newberger, president of the Mariano Park Advisory Board. "It's just that we think it's an inappropriate place to put one."

"Ald. Brian Hopkins, 2nd, said he plans to formally oppose the planned dispensary at the Zoning Board of Appeals meeting Friday, and has already filed a statement of opposition with the board.

Hopkins said he supports planned marijuana shops in other parts of his ward, but the Gold Coast residents were adamantly against PharmaCann's plans.

"It's rare to see such a one-sided opinion from a community like the Gold Coast, where, like any neighborhood, there's controversies," he said. "As an elected representative of the area, I can't defy such a strong outpouring of opposition."

"Customers at Gibson's Bar and Steakhouse, which is less than a block from the proposed dispensary location, have been discussing concerns over dinner, said John Colletti, managing partner with Gibson's Restaurant Group.

"We live in the neighborhood here, we work in the neighborhood, and we've always obliged the concerns of the neighbors," he said. "My partners and I are not talking as prudes. If people want to smoke, god bless them, let them smoke, but why in this neighborhood?"

Bari Weiss vs. Barry White

One decries cancel culture, the other appeared on the Simpsons episode "Krusty Got Canceled." And so on.

Stand Up For Your Lungs

Because the Trump administration certainly isn'ting.

In California Manufactured Home Park, Seniors Asked To Sign Leases That May Outlive Them.

David Lee Roth Is Letting His Art (Mostly) Do The Talking.

Numbers Game: What A Census Undercount Means To A Community.

Trump yesterday:

- More white people than black people are killed by police

- People love the Confederate flag

- A housing desegregation rule would "abolish the suburbs"

- Protesters would've beaten up and burned down house of St. Louis couple if couple didn't brandish guns — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 15, 2020

I'm no longer "live"-tweeting, rather five-minutes-behind tweeting, because Trump is lying so much I keep having to stop — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 14, 2020

Dr. Arwady: We're seeing increase in Lincoln Park area and New City for 18-29 group. — The TRiiBE (@TheTRiiBE) July 15, 2020

I wonder if they work blue. https://t.co/Lgl3YTUwF2 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) July 15, 2020

"Can a mask guard against gaslighting?" - @dbrauer — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) July 15, 2020

