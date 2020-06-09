|
The [Wednesday] Papers
Inbox:
Chicago Field Museum Workers Join National Movement Demanding Management Protect Their Livelihoods During COVID Pandemic
On May 19, museum CEO Richard Lariviere held a town hall-style meeting to announce potential layoffs. Jackie Pozza, Assistant Exhibitions Registrar said of the announcement, "When one of the staff asked our CEO Lariviere, who made close to $800,000 in total compensation in 2018, if he would be willing to take a graduated pay cut to save museum staff, and Lariviere said, 'It would be a meaningless gesture.' Museum staff disagree."
-
Also from the Inbox:
-
White Flight Site
Merrillville was formed in 1971 during the height of Black political power in Gary. The historic 1967 election of Richard Gordon Hatcher as Gary's first Black mayor led many white residents to flee south. Most of the retail and bank establishments relocated from downtown Gary and Hammond to Merrillville, as suburban malls and office complexes sprang up in the cornfields.
Seemingly relevant, via Wikipedia:
"The Post-Tribune of Northwest Indiana (formerly the Gary Post-Tribune) is a daily newspaper headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, United States. It serves the Northwest Indiana region, and is owned by the Chicago Tribune Media Group.
"The paper was founded in 1907 as The Gary Weekly. It was established to serve steel industry residents.
"On September 7, 1908 the weekly became a daily and changed its name to the Gary Tribune. Its founder, J.R. and H.B. Snyder, purchased the Gary Evening Post from Gary mayor Thomas Knotts on March 9, 1910.
"In July 1921 the two papers were merged producing the Post-Tribune a weekday evening and weekend morning paper.
"In August 1966, the Snyder heirs sold the publication to Northwest Publications, Inc., a subsidiary of Ridder Publications. 'Gary' was dropped from the masthead to further 'regionalize' the Post-Tribune, although critics charged that it was an attempt to distance itself from the declining city.
"In 1974, the Post-Tribune became part of the Knight-Ridder chain of productions.
"Hollinger International (later the Sun-Times Media Group) took over the production on February 2, 1998. The Post-Tribune consolidated its printing with that of the Sun-Times in 2007, at which time it closed its printing plant on Broadway in Gary, ending more than 50 years of press runs there. It had moved its main editorial offices from Gary to neighboring Merrillville in 2000.
"In 2014, it was purchased by the Chicago Tribune Media Group."
*
From the Northwest Indiana Times, which used to be the Hammond Times and eventually moved to Munster, in 1999:
"When informed of the decision by a Times reporter Tuesday, the director of the city's economic development department described the Gary Post-Tribune's move as 'mind-boggling' and said the company is moving out just as a downtown revitalization project is hitting its stride.
"Naturally, we are disappointed that (the Gary Post-Tribune) is moving in that direction," said Gary Economic Development Department Director Ben Clement. "I really wish they had come to the table and consulted with us. Perhaps we could have looked at helping them with whatever expansion needs they had. Perhaps we could have discussed the development of the downtown area."
Now imagine if Gary was a declining white city due to black flight and Merrillville had become a prosperous black enclave. Do you think the Post-Tribune would have been moved to Merrillville?
*
"Former Gary Post-Tribune Publisher Scott Bosley said the move to Merrillville may help the newspaper attract employees who otherwise would have been reluctant to work in downtown Gary."
-
Bank Shot
"The agency is making the charge as part of its push against the bank's effort to move the CFPB's lawsuit to federal court in Fifth Third's home city of Cincinnati rather than Chicago.
"In recently filed court documents, the CFPB provided data showing that Chicago consumers bore the brunt of workers who established fictitious accounts and took other actions that resulted in inappropriate fees but helped the employees meet internal sales goals.
"For the better part of a decade, Fifth Third Bank has opened deposit and credit-card accounts, established lines of credit, and activated online-banking services for consumers without the consumers' knowledge or consent," the CFPB wrote in a May 22 brief. "Unfortunately for Chicagoans, Fifth Third's unlawful acts and practices were more prevalent in this district than elsewhere; Chicago has been a hotbed of unscrupulous conduct by Fifth Third's employees - conduct that the bank caused with its toxic sales culture and failed to timely and adequately address."
Atop Fifth Third's website right now:
-
Alternate Summer 2020
-
-
-
-
-
-
Posted on June 10, 2020
