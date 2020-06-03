Chicago - Jun. 3, 2020
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
The [Wednesday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

*

Talk about "normalizing." We're now normalizing the risks and presence of a virus that is not under control. A cure worse than the disease? Now the cure is the disease. More unnecessary deaths on the way.

-

New on the Beachwood today . . .

The Problem With Rubber Bullets
First, they can kill you . . .

*

The NFL Should Do This One Simple Thing
And then these two other things.

*

TrackNotes: Triple Crown Tomato
"Fans, and people in general, exist only to be exploited by the fewer and fewer lords who have bought, stolen and fashioned their power purely for their own malignant aims. Racing is no different."

*

A Special "Trump's Bible" Edition Of WTF
Dictator Chic and some deductive reasoning.

-

ChicagoReddit

The CTA has issued new distancing guidelines for busses and trains as we move into phase 3 of reopening from r/chicago


-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

Amber Ruffin's Experience With The Police: Skipping in Chicago

-

TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

*

*

*

*

-

The Beachwood Tipster Line: Nada surf.



Permalink

Posted on June 3, 2020
© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company