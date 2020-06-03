Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)

No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.

Liberties will be taken.

The [Wednesday] Papers

We don't deserve to re-open. We will deserve to re-close. pic.twitter.com/kZvjulWrnh — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) June 3, 2020

*

Talk about "normalizing." We're now normalizing the risks and presence of a virus that is not under control. A cure worse than the disease? Now the cure is the disease. More unnecessary deaths on the way.

-

New on the Beachwood today . . .

The Problem With Rubber Bullets

First, they can kill you . . .

*

The NFL Should Do This One Simple Thing

And then these two other things.

*

TrackNotes: Triple Crown Tomato

"Fans, and people in general, exist only to be exploited by the fewer and fewer lords who have bought, stolen and fashioned their power purely for their own malignant aims. Racing is no different."

*

A Special "Trump's Bible" Edition Of WTF

Dictator Chic and some deductive reasoning.

-

ChicagoReddit



-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

Amber Ruffin's Experience With The Police: Skipping in Chicago

-

TweetWood

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

Just think how many people directly know he's lying, including the Secret Service. https://t.co/lZ4qTr2XM5 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) June 3, 2020

*

The president was interviewed this morning by former press secretary Sean Spicer. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) June 3, 2020

*

*

FBI found "no intelligence indicating Antifa involvement" in May 31 violence, per FBI report leaked to me.



That was the same day that Trump vowed to designate Antifa a terrorist organization.https://t.co/Nh2RNTO1NK pic.twitter.com/EmLZE7nkjl — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) June 2, 2020

*

How to bible pic.twitter.com/Kib5lTdlRt — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) June 3, 2020

-

The Beachwood Tipster Line: Nada surf.

