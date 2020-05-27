|
|
|
The [Wednesday] Papers
*
-
Today In Herr Trump
*
May 27, 2020
*
*
Politico Playbook:
*
*
*
Oh, and just over here on the right rail as an afterthought on the Trib's website (at least they have it; nowhere on S-T site):
-
CPD COVID-19
"Of the confirmed cases, 519 are officers and 29 are civilian employees, police said. One officer who tested positive for the coronavirus is awaiting confirmation through the department's medical section. The department announced the death of a third officer from complications of the coronavirus on April 17."
Perhaps this has been reported and I've missed it, but are police officers catching the COVID from the public or from themselves? Assignment Desk, activate!
-
Another Nursing Home Death Trap
+
News from/about Elvia Malagón, the reporter on that story:
*
Trivia: Elvia is an alum of the Lakeland, Florida Ledger, as am I, though I've never met her and she came way after me.
-
New on the Beachwood today . . .
Be Like Jerry
-
ChicagoReddit
Did we decide Coronavirus isn't a thing after Memorial Day? from r/chicago
-
ChicagoGram
-
ChicagoTube
Ford Reopened Its Chicago Plant Too Soon.
-
BeachBook
The Fucked-Up Reason Oranges Are Sold In Red Mesh Bags.
*
Jeweler Uses 7,500 Pennies To Decorate Her Floor With A Dazzling Mosaic Design.
-
TweetWood
*
*
*
-
The Beachwood McRibTipLine: Tip a canoe.
Posted on May 27, 2020
|
|
© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company