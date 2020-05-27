Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Wednesday] Papers





Manager of the Minnesota Twins. https://t.co/1MxdZzmEm1 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) May 27, 2020

Today In Herr Trump

what a morning we're having pic.twitter.com/9HBUdOFn9t — Patrick Howell O'Neill (@HowellONeill) May 27, 2020

Politico Playbook:

"Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, pressed by reporters, offered no evidence to back up the president's insinuations. Instead, she essentially justified them by saying that Mr. Scarborough had been critical of Mr. Trump." https://t.co/X6n0Vf07Mk — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 27, 2020

Oh, and just over here on the right rail as an afterthought on the Trib's website (at least they have it; nowhere on S-T site):

CPD COVID-19

"Chicago police announced Tuesday 10 more cases of COVID-19 within the department, bringing the total number of cases to 548," the Sun-Times reports.

"Of the confirmed cases, 519 are officers and 29 are civilian employees, police said. One officer who tested positive for the coronavirus is awaiting confirmation through the department's medical section. The department announced the death of a third officer from complications of the coronavirus on April 17."

Perhaps this has been reported and I've missed it, but are police officers catching the COVID from the public or from themselves? Assignment Desk, activate!

Another Nursing Home Death Trap

Deaths of more than two dozen residents of Far North Side nursing home tied to COVID-19: 'It seemed like there was nothing we could do' https://t.co/7Tm8trC3Tc — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) May 27, 2020

News from/about Elvia Malagón, the reporter on that story:

Hello world, I'm shifting my focus to social justice/the wage gap as part of my new reporting role for the Sun-Times. Feeling very lucky to get this opportunity in the middle of a pandemic. I will try to repay the universe by trying to do good work.https://t.co/ow3r93vEuE — Elvia Malagón (@ElviaMalagon) May 26, 2020

Trivia: Elvia is an alum of the Lakeland, Florida Ledger, as am I, though I've never met her and she came way after me.

Be Like Jerry

"He became the best example in all of sports of how a coach should comport himself - displaying class and dignity every day but also flashing an ultra-deadpan sense of humor."

-

Ford Reopened Its Chicago Plant Too Soon.

The Fucked-Up Reason Oranges Are Sold In Red Mesh Bags.

Jeweler Uses 7,500 Pennies To Decorate Her Floor With A Dazzling Mosaic Design.

Trump has now turned dishonest subtext about California into a flat lie, saying, "People that aren't citizens, illegals -- anybody that walks in California is going to get a ballot." Ballots are being sent to registered voters, not anybody; non-citizens can't vote. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 26, 2020

Facebook Ignored Internal Warnings Its Algorithms Were Intensifying Divisiveness: Report - https://t.co/XgFLuz0dEk via @commondreams — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) May 27, 2020

Hertz paid top executives $16 million in bonuses ahead of its bankruptcy filing: https://t.co/u0PbN0aT8r — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) May 26, 2020

Local Angle | #Chicago Booth MBA Loses Her Job After Being Accused Of Racist Behavior https://t.co/pE11XCBJyQ #AmyCooper — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) May 26, 2020

