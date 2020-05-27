Chicago - May. 27, 2020
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
The [Wednesday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes


*

-

Today In Herr Trump

*

*

*

Politico Playbook:

Screen Shot 2020-05-27 at 8.45.40 AM.png

*

*

*

Oh, and just over here on the right rail as an afterthought on the Trib's website (at least they have it; nowhere on S-T site):

Screen Shot 2020-05-27 at 9.23.04 AM.png

-

CPD COVID-19
"Chicago police announced Tuesday 10 more cases of COVID-19 within the department, bringing the total number of cases to 548," the Sun-Times reports.

"Of the confirmed cases, 519 are officers and 29 are civilian employees, police said. One officer who tested positive for the coronavirus is awaiting confirmation through the department's medical section. The department announced the death of a third officer from complications of the coronavirus on April 17."

Perhaps this has been reported and I've missed it, but are police officers catching the COVID from the public or from themselves? Assignment Desk, activate!

-

Another Nursing Home Death Trap

+

News from/about Elvia Malagón, the reporter on that story:

*

Trivia: Elvia is an alum of the Lakeland, Florida Ledger, as am I, though I've never met her and she came way after me.

-

New on the Beachwood today . . .

Be Like Jerry
"He became the best example in all of sports of how a coach should comport himself - displaying class and dignity every day but also flashing an ultra-deadpan sense of humor."

-

ChicagoReddit

Did we decide Coronavirus isn't a thing after Memorial Day? from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

Ford Reopened Its Chicago Plant Too Soon.

-

BeachBook

The Fucked-Up Reason Oranges Are Sold In Red Mesh Bags.

*

Jeweler Uses 7,500 Pennies To Decorate Her Floor With A Dazzling Mosaic Design.

-

TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

*

*

*

-

The Beachwood McRibTipLine: Tip a canoe.



Permalink

Posted on May 27, 2020
MUSIC - Kennedy Couch Concert: Jon Langford.
TV - Armchair Vacation: Chicago!
POLITICS - Hospital Bailout: Rich vs. Poor.
SPORTS - Be Like Jerry.

BOOKS - Digital Rights During The Pandemic.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - A 360° Great Train Story.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
