The [Wednesday] Papers

"Eighteen employees at a Tootsie Roll manufacturing plant on the Southwest Side have tested positive for COVID-19 since the end of March, the company confirmed Tuesday," the Sun-Times reports.

The paper only managed to get a statement out of the company assuring us that the health and safety of its workers is their "highest concern."

"El Milagro, a Chicago-based tortilla maker, told employees over the weekend it will close its facility on Western Avenue for two weeks to sanitize the plant after one worker died and others tested positive for the new coronavirus," the Tribune reports.

"Last week, the company was notified that a longtime sanitation employee died due to complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, El Milagro said. The employee had not been at work since April 9.

"Two workers at the facility have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and four workers have shown symptoms, El Milagro said."

"After a worker at a [Voyant Beauty] supply factory near Chicago died of COVID-19, her former co-workers staged a protest. But they didn't seek help from OSHA. They sought help from a new advocate: the state attorney general's office," ProPublica Illinois reports.

Why?

"The office is filling a void left by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which has taken a largely hands-off approach to investigating coronavirus-related complaints from workers outside the health care industry, leaving employers to mostly police themselves."

"Chicago police announced Tuesday seven more cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of cases in the department to 421," NBC5 Chicago reports.

"Of the confirmed cases, 401 are officers and 20 are civilian employees, police said."

"Downstate Jasper County has seen only three residents die of COVID-19, and Monroe County only 10," the Sun-Times reports.

"But the two southern Illinois counties have the highest per capita death rates from coronavirus of all the state's 102 counties, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday.

"That means you're more likely to die of COVID-19 if you live in either of those two counties than if you live in Chicago or in Cook County," the governor said.

Sure does. But you city folk nevermind.

"You know, I read the obituaries every day, and there's somebody's name in there every day, and they didn't die from the virus," said Bob Elmore, chairman of the Monroe County Board of Commissioners. "So, it's kind of an overreach as far as I'm concerned."

Bless your heart, Bob Elmore, an active member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church. Jesus loves you way more than you love His people.

"Government leaders in Jasper and Monroe counties point to outbreaks at nursing homes in their respective areas, saying the majority of deaths come from one source.

"I mean, I'm not trying to say that they're not concerned about what's going on at the nursing home, because they are," said Brian Leffler, a member of the Jasper County Board. "That's a bad deal, and everybody's very sorry for it, but as far as keeping the whole county shut down because of it, I don't know if that's the answer."

Oh, aren't you just a lovely man, Brian Leffler. Care for a Tootsie Roll?

Just for flavor, here's more from the always thoughtful Jasper County Board: "Some board members . . . questioned whether this shift away from coal [to solar] as an energy source will continue because not everyday is sunny in Illinois."

Back to the Sun-Times:

"Newton Care Center nursing home accounts for 36 of 42 reported cases and two of the three deaths from the coronavirus in Jasper County, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. In Monroe County, Garden Place Independent & Assisted Living accounts for 29 of the county's 64 reported cases and eight of the county's 10 deaths from the virus.

Darrel Hickox, a member of the Jasper County Board, disputed the numbers from state public health officials, contending that "nobody" in Jasper County has died from the coronavirus. He said that members of the media who report on the pandemic are "socialists, liberals and communists." "There has been some coronavirus here, but they was dying anyway," Hickox said.

They was?

Darrel, you are just a delight!

"On Monday, the City of Chicago says they received a complaint that Asia Nails was still open amid the coronavirus pandemic," Fox32 Chicago reports.

On Tuesday, FOX 32 was able to swing the door of the business open with no problem. In a chair was a client getting her nails done and to top it off, there was no social distancing as another worker sat less than 6-feet away . . . When we went back to talk to the owner, the door was locked and the client that was in the chair avoided our camera, slipping out through the back door. Another client did too, but we were able to catch up with her. She denied being inside Asia Nails in the 2500 block of North Milwaukee.

Here's the video:

"Dozens of United Scrap Metal Inc. employees walked out Tuesday morning, asking the company to close the metal recycling plant for two weeks after one of their colleagues died from COVID-19," the Tribune reports.

"Workers want the company to close the facility to deep clean and sanitize the building. They also want to be paid for the two weeks of the plant shutdown, and they want protective gear to be supplied."

"As companies start planning their reopenings, business groups are pushing Congress to limit liability from potential lawsuits filed by workers and customers infected by the coronavirus," AP reports.

"They appear to have the White House's ear. President Donald Trump has floated shielding businesses from lawsuits. His top economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on CNBC last week that businesses shouldn't be held liable to trial lawyers 'putting on false lawsuits that will probably be thrown out of court.' He said the issue could require legislation, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that the issue would be a priority when lawmakers return."

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) said in her state, it will be considered a "voluntary quit" if an employee refuses to return to work once businesses reopen, thereby losing access to unemployment benefits.



A similar situation will soon play out in Texas. https://t.co/qGmapbLBzi — scott immordino (@ScottImmordino) April 28, 2020

Virus spread at Virginia chicken plants alarms health officials https://t.co/BEh6HK8th6 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) April 29, 2020

Tyranny is the government telling you you can't go to a hair salon because there's a plague.



Freedom, on the other hand, is the government telling you you have to go back to work at your plague-stricken pork processing plant alongside workers who might be sick. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 28, 2020

This is almost word-for-word EXACTLY what criminal justice and public health experts have been saying for nearly two months: "Marion prison coronavirus outbreak seeping into larger community" https://t.co/qxo9GpeJ8w — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) April 28, 2020

One year ago ... https://t.co/M9I9yHnEPL — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) April 29, 2020

Trump said today that Fauci had said in late February that the virus was "no problem." That's not what Fauci said: https://t.co/rss4eq8GxU — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 29, 2020

The US continues to kill a growing number of civilians in Somalia via airstrikes. Congress and the DOD must insist that AFRICOM be honest about the people being injured and killed by US forces. Read more from @deviatar ⬇️ https://t.co/eeeHmhuyCU — Amnesty International USA (@amnestyusa) April 28, 2020

