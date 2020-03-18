Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Wednesday] Papers

I don't think people fully grasp how much death is on its way. https://t.co/s9MWl2rish — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 18, 2020

Retired South Side Nurse Is Illinois' First COVID-19 Death

"Patricia Frieson, 61, of the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side, was diagnosed with COVID-19 and died Monday night at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office and one of her siblings," the Tribune reports.

Frieson, a retired nurse, began experiencing difficulty breathing last week and went to the emergency room, said her younger brother Richard Frieson, who lives in Minneapolis. Frieson, who had a history of health problems including respiratory issues and pneumonia, wasn't too concerned when she first checked into the hospital, her brother said. But her family became nervous as they learned more about the coronavirus and her condition deteriorated. The family doesn't know how she came into contact with COVID-19, Frieson's brother said. "She doesn't have high mobility, so however she got it, it was brought to her," said Richard Frieson. "The only thing she gets out for is funerals. She got out for a funeral a couple weeks ago. She doesn't really get out of the house much other than to go to church." Patricia, one of nine children, loved to sing solos at church, where she didn't shy away from the spotlight, her brother said. She loved doting on her nieces and nephews, and was "one of the sweetest people you ever want to meet." Though some family members wanted to get tested for COVID-19 after Patricia's diagnosis, they've had trouble, Richard Frieson said. Two sisters, one of whom has been hospitalized with respiratory problems, have not been able to get tested, he said. Another brother was tested and is in self-quarantine as he awaits the results. "We just need testing. The biggest issue is that there is just no testing going on," Richard Frieson said. "No one knows for sure what's going on, and people are walking around with a cough and . . . it's just ridiculous. It's ridiculous that you can't get a test."

It's gonna get worse. A lot worse.

How Quickly Hospitals Could Fill Up if We Don't Slow Coronavirus Down

Today's Coronavirus Novel

True. Reported.

The producers of the Apprentice had to go to extreme editing lengths to make him appear competent .... https://t.co/LRLnneThhq — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 18, 2020

Nov: ...



Dec: ...



Jan 22: "We have it totally under control."



Feb 26: "The 15 [cases in the US] within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero."



Mar 9: "This blindsided the world."



We lost so. much. time.



h/t @44seminole pic.twitter.com/84cwBlvzrq — Emilian (@epapadopoulos) March 17, 2020

Facebook is wrongly blocking @TheAtlantic and others' Coronavirus stories, but the guy I know on Facebook who posted that Coronavirus has already being cured in India, and how it's a big Democrat plot, well his articles are still up.https://t.co/TLj1xiOfZK — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 18, 2020

Italian hospital needed an $11K part for its ventilators, volunteers 3D printed them at $1 each, original manufacturer threatened to sue https://t.co/7lYjx2CUqA — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 18, 2020

Whoa. Hey City Hall, I'll come down there every day and do it if nobody else will. https://t.co/aSSWKygY1Z — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 18, 2020

"[The FBI] did not explain why, at a time when Americans are being encouraged to stay home and to avoid physical contact, posted letters were preferable to e-mail." https://t.co/Fk6tY1hegp — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 18, 2020

Weird how this bar that is literally owned and operated by the mafia just keeps evading state and local law https://t.co/SVjSbrXuB3 — Social Distancer (@lib_crusher) March 18, 2020

And so it was that the contestants of Big Brother Germany repopulated the Earth and ruled the world. https://t.co/iYJIO5xmck — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 18, 2020

Republicans like me built this moment. Then we looked the other way. https://t.co/G7ZxWr0r8Z — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 18, 2020

Election Day

Hopefully I'll have more to say on local politics in the days ahead; right now I'm pretty focused on the coronavirus (all the action is on Twitter, folks, including politics) and still settling in to my new place.

However, I can't resist this for now:

Can we all agree @BobFiorettiChi should be required to practice "political distancing" from now on. — Jeff O (@JeffO773) March 18, 2020

-

'All the Starbucks' took away chairs.'

"That's The Way It Is" / The Del-Vetts, 1966

Designer Creates Hilarious Travel Posters For America's National Parks Based On Their 1-Star Reviews.

-

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

OTD in Beachwood History: "It is simply inconceivable that when being interviewed, the first thing out of an officer's mouth wouldn't be 'He swung the bat at me.'" https://t.co/5Tdgnwi8Ll — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 18, 2020

*

Maybe put together some talking points like the ones your company distributed about climate change: https://t.co/Fqo0f6iU3C And hey, @Politico, if you've run out of birthdays to celebrate, I'll send you some. pic.twitter.com/pWOiEHuKwc — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 18, 2020

*

Chicago Tribune "Beyond Words" TV Ad from March 2001 https://t.co/zNI0GGPWOk via @YouTube — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 18, 2020

