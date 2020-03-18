The [Wednesday] Papers

Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
Retired South Side Nurse Is Illinois' First COVID-19 Death
*
"Patricia Frieson, 61, of the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side, was diagnosed with COVID-19 and died Monday night at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office and one of her siblings," the Tribunereports.
Frieson, a retired nurse, began experiencing difficulty breathing last week and went to the emergency room, said her younger brother Richard Frieson, who lives in Minneapolis.
Frieson, who had a history of health problems including respiratory issues and pneumonia, wasn't too concerned when she first checked into the hospital, her brother said. But her family became nervous as they learned more about the coronavirus and her condition deteriorated.
The family doesn't know how she came into contact with COVID-19, Frieson's brother said.
"She doesn't have high mobility, so however she got it, it was brought to her," said Richard Frieson. "The only thing she gets out for is funerals. She got out for a funeral a couple weeks ago. She doesn't really get out of the house much other than to go to church."
Patricia, one of nine children, loved to sing solos at church, where she didn't shy away from the spotlight, her brother said. She loved doting on her nieces and nephews, and was "one of the sweetest people you ever want to meet."
Though some family members wanted to get tested for COVID-19 after Patricia's diagnosis, they've had trouble, Richard Frieson said. Two sisters, one of whom has been hospitalized with respiratory problems, have not been able to get tested, he said. Another brother was tested and is in self-quarantine as he awaits the results.
"We just need testing. The biggest issue is that there is just no testing going on," Richard Frieson said. "No one knows for sure what's going on, and people are walking around with a cough and . . . it's just ridiculous. It's ridiculous that you can't get a test."
It's gonna get worse. A lot worse.
-
How Quickly Hospitals Could Fill Up if We Don't Slow Coronavirus Down
-
Today's Coronavirus Novel
True. Reported.
The producers of the Apprentice had to go to extreme editing lengths to make him appear competent .... https://t.co/LRLnneThhq
Facebook is wrongly blocking @TheAtlantic and others' Coronavirus stories, but the guy I know on Facebook who posted that Coronavirus has already being cured in India, and how it's a big Democrat plot, well his articles are still up.https://t.co/TLj1xiOfZK
Election Day
Hopefully I'll have more to say on local politics in the days ahead; right now I'm pretty focused on the coronavirus (all the action is on Twitter, folks, including politics) and still settling in to my new place.
However, I can't resist this for now:
Can we all agree @BobFiorettiChi should be required to practice "political distancing" from now on.