Chicago - Mar. 18, 2020
The [Wednesday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

-

Retired South Side Nurse Is Illinois' First COVID-19 Death

*

"Patricia Frieson, 61, of the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side, was diagnosed with COVID-19 and died Monday night at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office and one of her siblings," the Tribune reports.

Frieson, a retired nurse, began experiencing difficulty breathing last week and went to the emergency room, said her younger brother Richard Frieson, who lives in Minneapolis.

Frieson, who had a history of health problems including respiratory issues and pneumonia, wasn't too concerned when she first checked into the hospital, her brother said. But her family became nervous as they learned more about the coronavirus and her condition deteriorated.

The family doesn't know how she came into contact with COVID-19, Frieson's brother said.

"She doesn't have high mobility, so however she got it, it was brought to her," said Richard Frieson. "The only thing she gets out for is funerals. She got out for a funeral a couple weeks ago. She doesn't really get out of the house much other than to go to church."

Patricia, one of nine children, loved to sing solos at church, where she didn't shy away from the spotlight, her brother said. She loved doting on her nieces and nephews, and was "one of the sweetest people you ever want to meet."

Though some family members wanted to get tested for COVID-19 after Patricia's diagnosis, they've had trouble, Richard Frieson said. Two sisters, one of whom has been hospitalized with respiratory problems, have not been able to get tested, he said. Another brother was tested and is in self-quarantine as he awaits the results.

"We just need testing. The biggest issue is that there is just no testing going on," Richard Frieson said. "No one knows for sure what's going on, and people are walking around with a cough and . . . it's just ridiculous. It's ridiculous that you can't get a test."

It's gonna get worse. A lot worse.

-

How Quickly Hospitals Could Fill Up if We Don't Slow Coronavirus Down

-

Today's Coronavirus Novel

True. Reported.

*

*

*

*

+

*

*

*

-

Election Day
Hopefully I'll have more to say on local politics in the days ahead; right now I'm pretty focused on the coronavirus (all the action is on Twitter, folks, including politics) and still settling in to my new place.

However, I can't resist this for now:

SAO Count.png

-

ChicagoReddit

'All the Starbucks' took away chairs.'

Anyone working remote and also need to be out of the house? from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

"That's The Way It Is" / The Del-Vetts, 1966

-

BeachBook

Designer Creates Hilarious Travel Posters For America's National Parks Based On Their 1-Star Reviews.

-

*

*

-

The Beachwood Tip Line: Beyond the Tribune.



Posted on March 18, 2020
