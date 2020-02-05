Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Wednesday] Papers

Cancel everything, restart the country in six weeks.



Today's Coronavirus Novel

Trump has been relentlessly, comprehensively dishonest and/or inaccurate about the coronavirus -- as he was about Ukraine and impeachment, except this time on a matter of life and death. My roundup of ways he's been wrong: https://t.co/BsVJ2XRNW7 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 11, 2020

Vanity Fair Magazine, which will soon be out of business, and their third rate Fake reporters, who make up sources which don't exist, wrote yet another phony & boring hit piece. The facts are just the opposite. Our team is doing a great job with CoronaVirus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2020

It's hardly a "local official." It's California Gov. Gavin Newsom. And it's not in regard to the Coronavirus, but specifically and only about the docking of a cruise ship. #ReadTheArticle https://t.co/zxj8lsR1Lt — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 11, 2020

So:

1) Trump fired the pandemic people in NSC 2 years before a pandemic

2) For still unstated reasons, the Admin chose not to use existing WHO test, creating delays

3) Admin pursued policies that delayed finding cases to low ball # of infections



What am I missing? — emptywheel (@emptywheel) March 11, 2020

"So far in this crisis, Donald Trump himself has obviously failed to rise to the challenge of leadership, and it does no one any favors to pretend otherwise." https://t.co/sR1MwzRJoz — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 11, 2020

Update: Wuhan Doctors Say Colleagues Died in Vain Amid Official Cover-Up https://t.co/p9YTG27Mzm — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 11, 2020

🚨 BRAND NEW COMIC now on @BoingBoing 🚨

How can you beat the coronavirus? Follow the simple instructions on this poster from Donald Trump.

-https://t.co/FD1Tg3zkyp pic.twitter.com/MoECrYEZcU — Tom the Dancing Bug (@RubenBolling) March 10, 2020

Chicago officials warn pols to wash hands after accepting bribes. #ChicagoCoronavirus — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 11, 2020

New on the Beachwood today . . .

Civil Liberties & COVID-19

Can they really do that?

Coronavirus Spring: Mesa vs. Coachella

What a difference 250 miles made!

Chicago (Men) Can't Dance

Last hope extinguished.

ChicagoReddit

ChicagoGram

ChicagoTube

Master Sword at Livewire last Thursday night.

TweetWood

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

A male Loyola professor was accused by several female students of sexual harassment. They said he asked questions about their sexuality, commented on their appearances and "constantly" touched their back and shoulders. https://t.co/pX85tYuQTt — Loyola Phoenix (@PhoenixLUC) March 11, 2020

*

"I'm going to be running for another office someday so I need to make sure I maintain my name recognition and visibility while I'm stuck in this dreadfully boring job." https://t.co/XUvG8rLUGI — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 11, 2020

*



Honest question: How much of that debate has been shaped by the media? https://t.co/vaCXVkdLyd — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 11, 2020

*

We can't afford life-saving health care for everyone - you know, empathy. For insurers, credit card companies, segregationists and Republicans . . .

He used to say that he wanted people to think of Joe Biden when they heard the words 'drugs' and 'crime.' He angrily opposed busing. He supported a draconian bankruptcy bill. Etc. But he has such a capacity for empathy. #MediaNarratives https://t.co/c6jqRtD3jS — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 11, 2020

*

Someone started a literary magazine dedicated to Taco Bell https://t.co/fVercEmuUc — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 11, 2020

-

