Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)

No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.

Liberties will be taken.

The [Wednesday] Papers

And now Politico Illinois Playbook reports on a Kim Foxx poll that shows the opposite of the Bill Conway poll mentioned in the column below. 🙄 https://t.co/Rqq2P9PHX3 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 3, 2020

*

Here's the item:

"A new poll shows Kim Foxx pulling away from Bill Conway in the race for Cook County state's attorney, though the survey still has 18 percent of potential voters undecided.

Thirty-nine percent of Democratic voters said they'd vote for Foxx, according to the poll memo obtained by Playbook, while 28 percent back Conway."

Obtained? Like, you snatched it off someone's desk at Foxx headquarters, or picked it out of a dumpster?

*

"It comes a week after another poll, commissioned by Conway, showed him neck and neck with Foxx while 36 percent of voters were undecided, an indication that voters may be forming an opinion on the race just two weeks from the primary."

It's only an indication of such if you believe both polls to be on accurate reading of the electorate and that electorate is extremely volatile - and for some unlikely reason switching back to Foxx after flirting with Conway.

Either way, all you've done, Playbook, is confuse voters, not inform them. None of this is journalism.

*

"The survey also reveals polling numbers from December and February, showing Foxx leading by 14 and 15 points, respectively, contradicting Conway's poll."

And yet, you are trying to derive some analysis out of the competing polls. I'll give you the analysis: You're being played - and almost certainly you know it.

*

"What's clear in both polls: Undecided voters will dictate the results of this race."

🙄

-

Stupor Tuesday

The journalism bullshit meter is really off the charts today. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 4, 2020

Go to @BeachwoodReport for the whys and wherefores.

-

New on the Beachwood today . . .

"Chicago Freestyle" Explained

Two-thirty baby won't you meet me by The Bean?

. . .

*

Day In The Life Of A Chicago TV Repairman

63.2 miles over 5 hours, 37 minutes.

-

ChicagoReddit

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

Destroyer featuring Eleanor Friedberger at Thalia Hall on Sunday night.

-

TweetWood

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

Shot . . .

*

Meanwhile . . .

For the first time since Trump abandoned the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran appears to have enough enriched uranium to produce a single nuclear weapon, though it would take months or years to manufacture a warhead. ⁦@SangerNYT⁩ ⁦@WilliamJBroad⁩ https://t.co/IZyfMhrKw0 — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) March 4, 2020

*

Chaser . . .

-

The Beachwood Tip Line: Samoic.

