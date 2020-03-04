Chicago - Mar. 4, 2020
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
The [Wednesday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

*

Here's the item:

"A new poll shows Kim Foxx pulling away from Bill Conway in the race for Cook County state's attorney, though the survey still has 18 percent of potential voters undecided.

Thirty-nine percent of Democratic voters said they'd vote for Foxx, according to the poll memo obtained by Playbook, while 28 percent back Conway."

Obtained? Like, you snatched it off someone's desk at Foxx headquarters, or picked it out of a dumpster?

*

"It comes a week after another poll, commissioned by Conway, showed him neck and neck with Foxx while 36 percent of voters were undecided, an indication that voters may be forming an opinion on the race just two weeks from the primary."

It's only an indication of such if you believe both polls to be on accurate reading of the electorate and that electorate is extremely volatile - and for some unlikely reason switching back to Foxx after flirting with Conway.

Either way, all you've done, Playbook, is confuse voters, not inform them. None of this is journalism.

*

"The survey also reveals polling numbers from December and February, showing Foxx leading by 14 and 15 points, respectively, contradicting Conway's poll."

And yet, you are trying to derive some analysis out of the competing polls. I'll give you the analysis: You're being played - and almost certainly you know it.

*

"What's clear in both polls: Undecided voters will dictate the results of this race."

🙄

-

"Chicago Freestyle" Explained
Two-thirty baby won't you meet me by The Bean?

Day In The Life Of A Chicago TV Repairman
63.2 miles over 5 hours, 37 minutes.

ChicagoReddit

Saint Patrick's PSA from r/chicago

ChicagoGram

ChicagoTube

Destroyer featuring Eleanor Friedberger at Thalia Hall on Sunday night.

Shot . . .

*

Meanwhile . . .

*

Chaser . . .

© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company