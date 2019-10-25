Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)

No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.

Liberties will be taken.

The [Wednesday] Papers

I had the pleasure of a looooong breakfast this morning at Lou Mitchell's for the first time in at least 10 years, with friends on a trayover (train layover), and I am pleased to report that it hasn't changed one bit. A treasure.



*

"Uncle Lou's father started the Chicago family diner in 1923 specializing in breakfast, brunch, and lunch dishes. The family restaurant was later turned over to his son, Lou Mitchell," according to the tale told on the restaurant's website.

"The fun part of Lou Mitchell's magic formula was added one day in 1958 when the restaurant began offering breakfast diners donut holes."

*

See also: "Why Milk Duds?"

*

Our (awesome) server wore dangly Green Bay Packers earrings.

*

According to a notice at the restaurant, Fargo was due to film there this afternoon - as it was at Union Station, where we saw various parts of the scenery (this season is set in 1950s Kansas City - Missouri, not Kansas).

*

Oh, also, we agreed over our omelettes, waffles and grilled cheese sandwiches that America's descent into authoritarianism was completed Tuesday.

-

Stanley's Rotting Fruit

"The owner of a Chicago construction firm plans to buy the former home of Stanley's Fresh Fruits & Vegetables, but there are no immediate plans for what will replace the popular produce market on the North Side," the Tribune reports.

"John Novak, the owner of Novak Construction, confirmed he has a contract to buy the property at 1558 N. Elston Ave. for more than $8 million.

"Novak said he's buying the land as a long-term investment, with plans to eventually build on it as larger developments nearby - including Sterling Bay's $6 billion Lincoln Yards mixed-use project - take shape.

"I just know it's a good piece of property, with a lot of activity in that area with Lincoln Yards and the rest," Novak said. "It's more of a long-term play. There's nothing immediate in mind."

Maybe he'll get some Lincoln Yards TIF money and build a trendy retro produce market.

-

The Scheinfeld Show

"An old city hand is taking over at the Civic Consulting Alliance. Mayor Rahm Emanuel's former transportation commissioner, Rebekah Scheinfeld, will become the group's CEO and president in March," Crain's reports.

"CCA, an affiliate of the Civic Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago, often helps newly elected officials with transition plans and advises departments amid scandal, reorganization or big projects on a pro-bono basis. Scheinfeld replaces the organization's longtime president, Brian Fabes, who announced in September he'd leave after 15 years leading the group. Scheinfeld was picked after a national search."

That must have been some search. Previously in Rebekah Scheinfeld:

That came in this column about her testimony to the city council about red-light cameras. How well do you think it's held up?

-

Smollettburo

Special Prosecutor Sees Shadow; Six More Years Of Jussie Smollett News. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) February 12, 2020

-

ChicagoReddit

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

Subtronics at the Aragon last week.

-

BeachBook

People Have Discovered That Not Everybody Has An Inner Dialogue.

-

TweetWood

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

I ... but ... Trump ... I. Just. Can't. Take. It. Any. More. https://t.co/yrG4qHTIcF — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) February 12, 2020

*

Smash Away Your Stress at Chicago's Only Rage Room https://t.co/3ZFVjUIlgt — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) February 11, 2020

-

The Beachwood Tip Your Toe In Line: Autoplay.

