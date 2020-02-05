Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Wednesday] Papers

This should be the top #SOTU story everywhere. It isn't anywhere. https://t.co/iiED7j8aAg — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) February 5, 2020

The president told a cascade of lies (again) during his #SOTUS, yet that fact is relegated to an aside by both the NYT & WaPo, while his (inappropriate) re-election rhetoric is given top-billing and treated sincerely. I bet the fact-checks didn't even make most newspapers at all. pic.twitter.com/0zevJT48Ld — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) February 5, 2020

I know some folks will find it irresistible to lead with Nancy Pelosi tearing up her copy of the speech - though mostly news organizations led with some form of Donald Trump "making the case" for his re-election - but the proper context is that Pelosi was so disgusted by what she had just heard that she ripped up her copy of the speech. So:

"Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was so disgusted with a State of the Union address objectively filled with an unprecedented number of lies, according to our fact-checks and the fact-checks of several other news organizations, that she tore up her copy of the speech after it concluded and she rose to leave her post behind the president."

Or, you could just lead with the lies and then state that Pelosi was so disgusted that she ripped up her copy of the speech.

Now, that might seem partisan, but when your own reporting shows that the speech was indeed filled with lies, well, then you can state with authority that one actor in the drama was correct in her assessment.

Or at least lead with the lies. Because this isn't a soap opera. Democracy is dying right in front of us. Be clear about it.

Pretend you are reporting in 1930s Germany. Because you are.

Republican House members to Trump as he leaves down the aisle, overheard on C-SPAN:



"You get better every year."

"Brilliant."

"Reaganesque."

"Wonderful."

"So proud of you, Mr. President."

"You crushed it." #SOTU https://t.co/vZSrSGYuFM — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) February 5, 2020

You'd think the media would consider this Job 1. Nope.

What's sad about this is that we can identify the one reporter who tallies the president's lies on a daily basis. https://t.co/3tEbmN1VeB — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) February 5, 2020

Was he confronted about a single lie - of the 16,000 or so tallied during his administration? Nope.

I'm sorry, this is pathetic. America's TV anchors went to the White House today -- and bent the knee. https://t.co/QtkfdoSxcs pic.twitter.com/3s1LsdgQQ3 — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) February 4, 2020

AP: "No news organization boycotted the event to show support for CNN, in contrast to the British journalists who walked out of a Monday meeting with an aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to back competitors who were being kept from the session." https://t.co/PBvgIsQfaL — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 5, 2020

State Of Lightfoot

Lori Lightfoot attended the State of the Union address last night as a guest of U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly.

A big thank you to my friend, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) for joining me for the #SOTU. We stand together against the "reckless and dangerous policies" of @realDonaldTrump, fighting together for working families. #ForThePeople pic.twitter.com/V1hfPKyvO5 — Robin Kelly (@RobinLynneKelly) February 5, 2020

I thought this was odd given that a few Democratic members of Congress boycotted the event, just as Lightfoot boycotted Trump's speech to the U.S. Conference of Mayors a couple weeks ago. She attended impeachment proceedings instead, which is a good trade but she is the chair of the conference's criminal and social justice committee.

I'm not saying her choices were wrong, but I am saying they are . . . interesting? Perhaps inconsistent? Or maybe she just wanted to be there to support her friend, Kelly. It just all feels a bit seat of the pants.

Amnesty Illinois

"Illinois tax scofflaws paid the state more than $237 million in back taxes during a six-week amnesty period last fall, the Department of Revenue said Tuesday," the Tribune reports.

"The influx of revenue from more than 63,000 delinquent taxpayers exceeded the $175 million Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration was expecting to help fund the state's $40 billion budget."

Psst: I was one of the "scofflaws."

It turned out I owed a few hundred dollars to the state from a couple tax periods a couple years ago. I had no idea. The confusion on my part stemmed from the fact that at the federal level, all of my business taxes flow to my personal taxes so, like all S. Corps, I don't have to pay tax twice on the same income. The state doesn't quite operate that way, and I'm still a bit baffled by it, but apparently for two consecutive years I only paid my personal taxes but not my business taxes? At least that's what the state said. They had never spoken up before now, but my records indicated they were right, so thanks for the amnesty, friends!

"The Department of Revenue is still reviewing some payments received during the grace period, which ran Oct. 1 through Nov. 15, so the final tally could be higher.

"Taxpayers who had outstanding liabilities dating from July 1, 2011, through June 30, 2018, could avoid paying penalties and interest if they paid up in full during the amnesty period.

"More than 90% of the payments received were related to unpaid individual and business income taxes and sales tax, according to the Department of Revenue."

Better Bankrupt Housing

"A housing non-profit accused of mismanaging a large portfolio of Chicago apartment buildings is selling 13 South Side properties in bankruptcy court, but its debt woes are far from over," Crain's reports.

"An affiliate of the Better Housing Foundation that owns the South Side buildings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in late January after defaulting on about $13.6 million in bonds secured by the properties. The venture has signed an agreement to sell the buildings, which total 281 units, to Pangea Properties, a Chicago-based landlord that owns thousands of apartments in the city, said Better Housing Foundation President Andrew Belew."

Maybe he was counting on a big hit, like his cousin Adrian.

I don't know if Adrian Belew is Andrew Belew's cousin - but I don't not know either! And if I bothered to check, I almost certainly wouldn't have been able to show you that video.

Back to Crain's:

"The sale would represent a key step in Belew's efforts to clean up a big mess at the non-profit, which has racked up thousands of building-code violations and defaulted on another $156 million in debt as well. Its financial troubles could lead to more bankruptcy filings.

"The Better Housing Foundation, previously based in Ohio, moved aggressively into the Chicago area about four years ago, pitching government officials on its mission of providing affordable housing and important services, such as job placement, to low-income residents. The charity received tax breaks on its properties and financed its buyout binge with nearly $170 million in bonds issued through the Illinois Finance Authority."

Good job, everyone.

Chinese vs. Amish

Coronavirus hospital:

vs.

Amish barn-raising:

-

Note: I know the coronavirus is no joke, and I suppose building a (presumably functioning) hospital in 10 days is something that can only be accomplished under an authoritarian government, but still.

