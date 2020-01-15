Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)

No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.

Liberties will be taken.

The [Wednesday] Papers

I just had a tooth pulled, AMA — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) January 15, 2020

-

New on the Beachwood . . .

Corrupt IOC Bans Protests

Warns that raised fists, kneeling and other political actions will not be allowed at Tokyo 2020 Games.

*

The Constitution & Lying

Is there any recourse?

*

United's New Carhartts

Hitting the runway just in time for winter.

*

Tech In, Garbage Out

"The suffocating irony of the Astros' scandal is that the information was relayed to the hitter via banging on cans, which have been around for years," writes our very own Roger Wallenstein.

*

The Fall Of 1987

A dope novel.

-

ChicagoReddit

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

"Maquina 501" / Paraiso Tropical, in Chicago

-

TweetWood

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

"Get Zalensky to announce that the Biden case will be investigated." https://t.co/vkySqyzSKn — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) January 15, 2020

*

Meanwhile Donald Trump just stood up in front of some of the biggest bosses of the biggest companies and told JPMorgan Chase to literally thank him for making more money than any company in the history of American banking https://t.co/2XMmaHzNFS — Max Abelson (@maxabelson) January 15, 2020

*

This may sound promising on the surface, but I'm sure it won't end well.

Nexstar to Launch National Primetime Newscast on WGN America https://t.co/tID6mKw4HM via @variety — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) January 15, 2020

*

Restaurants are all in on plant-based burgers. Except McDonald's. https://t.co/tdHIv4QjNY — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) January 15, 2020

*

From everything I've read, I highly doubt he said it, fwiw.

I don't know if Bernie Sanders said it or not, but I do know that after he denied it, CNN's Abby Phillip stated it as fact: pic.twitter.com/tWGs2RgsZa — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) January 15, 2020

*

Unreachable.

But Donald Trump ... oh what's the use. https://t.co/GOtj9V2eCz — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) January 15, 2020

-

The Beachwood Tip Line: Within your reach.

