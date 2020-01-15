Chicago - Jan. 15, 2020
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
Weather Derby
Tribune: 51/37
Sun-Times: Ferro/McKinney
Weather Channel: 44/41
Ntl Weather Service: 54/43
BWM*: 82/12
Beachwood Bookmarks
K-Tel Classics
WKRP in Cincinnati
So You've Decided To Be Evil
St. Paul Saints
Nye's Polonaise Room
The Arcata Eye
Roadside USA
This Day In . . .
Onion History
Weird Al History
Baseball History
Beachwood History
History History
Spy Magazine History
#OnThisDate History
Chicago
Indicted!
Under Suspicion
Find Your Towed Car
Cable TV Complaints
Freedom of Information
The Expired Meter
The Mob & Friends
Stolen Bike Registry
O'Hare Music Tracker
Rats
Report Corruption (city)
Report Corruption (state)
Beyond
Scoundrels, State
Scoundrels, Federal
The Odds
Random Flight Tracker
Casting Calls
Cosmic Log
Buy Stamps
Beachwood Blogroll
A Handy List
Beachwood Ethics Statement
How We Roll
Today's Horoscope
Liberties will be taken.
Do We Sudoku?
No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.
Losing Lottery Numbers
8, 25, 39
Daily Affirmation
I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)
Ellie
Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.
Now Playing
Psychodrama/Marshall Law
Letters to the Editors
FAQ
About
Tip Line
"The Papers" archive
RSS
Beachwood Link Buttons
Media Kit/Advertising
 

The [Wednesday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

-

New on the Beachwood . . .

Corrupt IOC Bans Protests
Warns that raised fists, kneeling and other political actions will not be allowed at Tokyo 2020 Games.

*

The Constitution & Lying
Is there any recourse?

*

United's New Carhartts
Hitting the runway just in time for winter.

*

Tech In, Garbage Out
"The suffocating irony of the Astros' scandal is that the information was relayed to the hitter via banging on cans, which have been around for years," writes our very own Roger Wallenstein.

*

The Fall Of 1987
A dope novel.

-

ChicagoReddit

Nonprofit looking for stories of people having trouble finding/keeping affordable housing due to pets from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

"Maquina 501" / Paraiso Tropical, in Chicago

-

TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

*

*

This may sound promising on the surface, but I'm sure it won't end well.

*

*

From everything I've read, I highly doubt he said it, fwiw.

*

Unreachable.

-

The Beachwood Tip Line: Within your reach.



Permalink

Posted on January 15, 2020
MUSIC - The Decade's Top 100 Chicago Rap Songs.
TV - NASA TV's Upcoming Spacewalks.
POLITICS - Lying & The Constitution.
SPORTS - Corrupt IOC Bans Protests.

BOOKS - The Fall Of 1987.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - United's New Carhartts.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!






© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company