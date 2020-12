Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Tuesday] Papers

There's been a lot of debate on the revenue potential of a wealth tax on billionaires, and as the year comes to an end, it's time admitting the things we got wrong:



2020 revenue would have been way above what we projected pic.twitter.com/2Rt6xtOROV — Gabriel Zucman (@gabriel_zucman) December 2, 2020

New on the Beachwood . . .

Dear Black Students . . .

Don't let whites fuck your shit up.

Ralph Steadman's Life In Ink

Not just gonzo - but always brilliant.

Cole Hauser's Christian Cliche

Okay, you freshman fucks, listen up!

Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza

The 26th annual goes on.

ChicagoReddit

Dollar Trees are open?

ChicagoGram



ChicagoTube

Chicago's 2007 celebrities.

TweetWood

"In early June, a small commuter railroad called the South Shore Line that runs from #Chicago to South Bend, Indiana was in a bind ... " https://t.co/sSDI8z1jYc via @vice — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) December 1, 2020

Holy fuck is "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" a sick story. https://t.co/FM9jP7eUnS — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) December 1, 2020

"Earlier this year, CNBC found that Amazon was shipping expired food items from third-party sellers. Half of the top-selling companies in Amazon's Grocery & Gourmet section had received complaints about selling outdated food products." https://t.co/izX48XjZpP — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) December 1, 2020

#WhiteSox announce Tony LaRussa's coaching staff:



Bench coach: Foster Brooks

1B: Dean Martin

3B: Ulysses Grant

Hitting coach: Ernest Hemingway

Pitching coach: Betty Ford — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) December 1, 2020

