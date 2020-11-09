Chicago - Nov. 10, 2020
The [Tuesday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

"More people are currently hospitalized in the United States with Covid-19 than ever before, according to the Covid Tracking Project," CNN reports.

"Illinois' skyrocketing COVID-19 resurgence showed no signs of letting up Tuesday as public health officials announced another record-breaking total of 12,623 probable and confirmed cases of the virus statewide," the Sun-Times reports.

"Proclaiming Springfield 'unsafe for session,' Illinois legislative leaders on Tuesday canceled the fall veto session amid concerns about convening hundreds of lawmakers and staff in the capital city as the coronavirus again surges across the state," the Tribune reports.

It didn't have to be this way.

And yet, Donald Trump actually grew his vote.

"People have had four years now to find out just how truly terrible Mr. Trump is," Margaret Renkl writes for the New York Times.

"How indifferent he is to the norms of civil discourse and to the responsibilities of democracy itself. How transparently racist he is, how divisive, how selfish. We know he's a chronic liar who, when caught out, simply doubles down on the lie. We know that he is using the levers of government to enrich himself. We know he delights in and urges on the most violent impulses of his most dangerous followers. We know he has let 237,000 Americans die on his watch and still has no plan for saving the rest of us.

"The numbers as of Sunday revealed that more than 71 million people voted for him anyway - eight million more than voted for him in 2016.

It's been said before - the absolute exasperation, the inability to understand, the wonder of it all. And yet, it remains unfathomable.

Posted on November 10, 2020
