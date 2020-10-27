Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Tuesday] Papers

If Trump "wins," the new Congress should move to impeach and remove him. https://t.co/smsSMVd9Rr — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) October 27, 2020

How Trump Maneuvered His Way Out of Trouble in Chicago https://t.co/Tgy4CN4VKw — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) October 27, 2020

Southwest Side's Second Surge

"The Southwest Side is being hit hardest by the second surge of coronavirus in Chicago - and local leaders say the area never fully recovered from the pandemic's devastating first wave," Block Club Chicago reports.

"In the 60629 and 60632 zip codes - which include parts of Gage Park, West Elsdon, Marquette Park, Chicago Lawn, West Lawn, Brighton Park and Archer Heights - 11,300 confirmed cases have been reported and 225 people have died from coronavirus. One in every 18 residents has had a confirmed case, according to city data.

"The 60632 and 60629 ZIP codes also have the highest positivity rates in the city, at 27.5 and 27.9, respectively. That's nearly double what the ZIP codes faced in mid-August."

And guess what? Testing isn't exactly robust in the area. Click through for the deadly, depressing details.

Music Industry Screws Journos

They'll all fuck you, son.

Beachwood Sports Radio: Raise The Bears' Taxes

Someone told you so. Plus: Door Matt; Running By A Committee Of One; Meet Sam Mustipher!; Honey, They Shrunk Allen Robinson; Demetrius Harris vs. Kamala Harris; Ginn Din; Nick Foles Plays To The Level Of His Colleagues; DerpFENSE; The Notorious RRH; Biggs Time; and Run Less.

Beave Chicago ft. Maisie King - Freestyle

Chicago's new COVID restrictions limit Matt Nagy to three play calls a game. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) October 27, 2020

Bettor Loses $1 Million Due To A Stat Correction After The Rams-Bears Game https://t.co/a4SeiM6T7A — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) October 27, 2020

'A program attempts to place a McSundae order at every McDonald's in the U.S. via their app. If it's added to a cart, the location gets a green dot and is prepared to dispense ice cream. If not, a red dot indicates there will be no ice cream forthcoming.' https://t.co/55JkCBk0bj — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) October 27, 2020

Fortunate Son-In-Law Jared Kushner reminds African-Americans that Donald Trump cannot force them to inherit hundreds of millions of dollars if they do not want to inherit hundreds of millions of dollars. pic.twitter.com/Xpjlan6pWY — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) October 26, 2020

The Beachwood McSundae Line: Forthcoming.

