The [Tuesday] Papers

Southwest Side's Second Surge
"The Southwest Side is being hit hardest by the second surge of coronavirus in Chicago - and local leaders say the area never fully recovered from the pandemic's devastating first wave," Block Club Chicagoreports.
"In the 60629 and 60632 zip codes - which include parts of Gage Park, West Elsdon, Marquette Park, Chicago Lawn, West Lawn, Brighton Park and Archer Heights - 11,300 confirmed cases have been reported and 225 people have died from coronavirus. One in every 18 residents has had a confirmed case, according to city data.
"The 60632 and 60629 ZIP codes also have the highest positivity rates in the city, at 27.5 and 27.9, respectively. That's nearly double what the ZIP codes faced in mid-August."
*
And guess what? Testing isn't exactly robust in the area. Click through for the deadly, depressing details.
'A program attempts to place a McSundae order at every McDonald's in the U.S. via their app. If it's added to a cart, the location gets a green dot and is prepared to dispense ice cream. If not, a red dot indicates there will be no ice cream forthcoming.' https://t.co/55JkCBk0bj
Fortunate Son-In-Law Jared Kushner reminds African-Americans that Donald Trump cannot force them to inherit hundreds of millions of dollars if they do not want to inherit hundreds of millions of dollars. pic.twitter.com/Xpjlan6pWY