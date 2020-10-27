Chicago - Oct. 27, 2020
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
Weather Derby
Tribune: 51/37
Sun-Times: Ferro/McKinney
Weather Channel: 44/41
Ntl Weather Service: 54/43
BWM*: 82/12
Beachwood Bookmarks
K-Tel Classics
WKRP in Cincinnati
So You've Decided To Be Evil
St. Paul Saints
Nye's Polonaise Room
The Arcata Eye
Roadside USA
This Day In . . .
Onion History
Weird Al History
Baseball History
Beachwood History
History History
Spy Magazine History
#OnThisDate History
Chicago
Indicted!
Under Suspicion
Find Your Towed Car
Cable TV Complaints
Freedom of Information
The Expired Meter
The Mob & Friends
Stolen Bike Registry
O'Hare Music Tracker
Rats
Report Corruption (city)
Report Corruption (state)
Beyond
Scoundrels, State
Scoundrels, Federal
The Odds
Random Flight Tracker
Casting Calls
Cosmic Log
Buy Stamps
Beachwood Blogroll
A Handy List
Beachwood Ethics Statement
How We Roll
Today's Horoscope
Liberties will be taken.
Do We Sudoku?
No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.
Losing Lottery Numbers
8, 25, 39
Daily Affirmation
I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)
Ellie
Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.
Now Playing
Psychodrama/Marshall Law
Letters to the Editors
FAQ
About
Tip Line
"The Papers" archive
RSS
Beachwood Link Buttons
Media Kit/Advertising
 

The [Tuesday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

-

-

Southwest Side's Second Surge
"The Southwest Side is being hit hardest by the second surge of coronavirus in Chicago - and local leaders say the area never fully recovered from the pandemic's devastating first wave," Block Club Chicago reports.

"In the 60629 and 60632 zip codes - which include parts of Gage Park, West Elsdon, Marquette Park, Chicago Lawn, West Lawn, Brighton Park and Archer Heights - 11,300 confirmed cases have been reported and 225 people have died from coronavirus. One in every 18 residents has had a confirmed case, according to city data.

"The 60632 and 60629 ZIP codes also have the highest positivity rates in the city, at 27.5 and 27.9, respectively. That's nearly double what the ZIP codes faced in mid-August."

*

And guess what? Testing isn't exactly robust in the area. Click through for the deadly, depressing details.

-

New on the Beachwood . . .

Music Industry Screws Journos
They'll all fuck you, son.

*

Beachwood Sports Radio: Raise The Bears' Taxes
Someone told you so. Plus: Door Matt; Running By A Committee Of One; Meet Sam Mustipher!; Honey, They Shrunk Allen Robinson; Demetrius Harris vs. Kamala Harris; Ginn Din; Nick Foles Plays To The Level Of His Colleagues; DerpFENSE; The Notorious RRH; Biggs Time; and Run Less.

-

ChicagoReddit

It's here: Ventra on Apple Pay from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

Beave Chicago ft. Maisie King - Freestyle

-

TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

*

*

*

-

The Beachwood McSundae Line: Forthcoming.



Permalink

Posted on October 27, 2020
MUSIC - Industry Screws Journos.
TV - Let The Children Starve.
POLITICS - COVID Workplace Bullshit.
SPORTS - Raise The Bears' Taxes.

BOOKS - A Lab Of Her Own.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Polyak Promoted.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!






© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company