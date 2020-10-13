|
The [Tuesday] Papers
Programming Note
P.S.: Who wants to buy the magazine article/longform post?
New on the Beachwood . . .
Social Media Platforms Remove War Crimes Evidence
School Of Rock Finally Realizes How White It Is
Lame.
For example, I love Tracy Chapman's 32-year-old debut record, but she's hardly an innovator.
Just discover Prince?
Just embarrassing.
Let's face it, the School of Rock should have started out all black and had white artists added to teach the true evolution of the form. After all, it's a school.
(Prosthetic) Penises Suddenly Everywhere
Maps For Migrants And Ghosts
Philosophizing At UIC
From the Beachwood Sports Desk . . .
Rickey Rentamanager's Lease Not Renewed
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #325: Bears In Never-Never Land
The St. Louis Flat-Earthers
Cinderella On Steroids
Joliet's Route 66 Raceway Left Off NHRA's 2021 Drag Racing Schedule
ChicagoReddit
is the city still summoning people in for jury duty since covid? from r/chicago
ChicagoGram
ChicagoTube
"Chicago" / Squirrel Flower
BeachBook
19 Lies Your Mechanic Is Telling You.
Pippi And The Moomins Were Antifa.
'They Called Her A Crazy Witch' | Did Hilma af Klint Invent Abstract Art?
The Company That Has A Monopoly On Ice Cream Truck Music.
Kellogg's Trials Cereal Boxes Designed For The Blind That Raises The Bar For Inclusive Packaging.
TweetWood
Everyone just stop lying, please. Stop.
Of course, if we were a society that valued the truth, lies would be few. But we're not. Our whole structure is built on deceit - economic and otherwise. It's the foundation of our institutions - particularly those that most proclaim otherwise. And now those institutions are crumbling.
Posted on October 13, 2020
