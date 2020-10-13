Chicago - Oct. 14, 2020
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
The [Tuesday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

Thread. Start here.

*

*

-

Programming Note
The census is winding down, though not in a way that would violate the court order extending us back to October 31st, which specifically orders us not to "wind down." I am only using that phrase colloquially! Quite simply, work in my zone has dried up because we've run out of addresses to "resolve." That's census jargon for determining the status of address - does it exist, and if so, did it exist on April 1, and if so how many people lived there then. We'll see what the remainder of this week has in store. There might be some "clean-up work" available.

P.S.: Who wants to buy the magazine article/longform post?

-

New on the Beachwood . . .

Social Media Platforms Remove War Crimes Evidence
"In letters to Facebook, Twitter, and Google sent in May 2020, Human Rights Watch shared the links to this content that had been taken down and asked the companies if Human Rights Watch could regain access for archival purposes, a request which was not granted."

*

School Of Rock Finally Realizes How White It Is
"[U]tilizing the collective knowledge of the talented instructors across the School of Rock system, the company has published on its website a series of articles and interactive content on the historical contribution of Black artists to Rock and Roll. Early Rock artists featured include Etta James, Ray Charles, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, in addition to more recent innovators like Prince, Tracy Chapman, and Gary Clark, Jr."

-

Lame.

For example, I love Tracy Chapman's 32-year-old debut record, but she's hardly an innovator.

Just discover Prince?

Just embarrassing.

-

Let's face it, the School of Rock should have started out all black and had white artists added to teach the true evolution of the form. After all, it's a school.

*

(Prosthetic) Penises Suddenly Everywhere
Male nudity explodes on TV and film, but most of it isn't real.

*

Maps For Migrants And Ghosts
"For immigrants and migrants, the wounds of colonization, displacement, and exile remain unhealed. Even our most personal and intimate experiences are linked to the larger collective histories that came before."

*

Philosophizing At UIC
Department chair tells us why it's so weird.

-

From the Beachwood Sports Desk . . .

Rickey Rentamanager's Lease Not Renewed
Evicted, in fact, no matter what the landlord says.

*

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #325: Bears In Never-Never Land
Enter Metallica.

*

The St. Louis Flat-Earthers
It's Ronald McDonald With The Big Red Shoes meets Holocaust Denial.

*

Cinderella On Steroids
An unorthodox manager, little-known players, a small payroll, not a whole lot of home runs, and just three wins away from the World Series.

*

Joliet's Route 66 Raceway Left Off NHRA's 2021 Drag Racing Schedule
In the NHRA's 70th-anniversary year.

-

ChicagoReddit

is the city still summoning people in for jury duty since covid? from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

"Chicago" / Squirrel Flower

-

BeachBook

19 Lies Your Mechanic Is Telling You.

*

Pippi And The Moomins Were Antifa.

*

'They Called Her A Crazy Witch' | Did Hilma af Klint Invent Abstract Art?

*

The Company That Has A Monopoly On Ice Cream Truck Music.

*

Kellogg's Trials Cereal Boxes Designed For The Blind That Raises The Bar For Inclusive Packaging.

-

TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

*

*

*

*

Everyone just stop lying, please. Stop.

*

Of course, if we were a society that valued the truth, lies would be few. But we're not. Our whole structure is built on deceit - economic and otherwise. It's the foundation of our institutions - particularly those that most proclaim otherwise. And now those institutions are crumbling.

-

The Beachwood Tip Line: Unflammable.



Permalink

