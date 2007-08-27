|
The [Tuesday] Papers
This is really good. Y'all like the wrong things. I'd even say it's brilliant.
This is also really good. Like, really really good. Better than most anything else out there.
Progamming Note
By the way . . . one particularly egregious story that should get the reporter fired, a lot of unverified bullshit in other stories, and the usual scattering of mediocre pre-set narratives and stenography.
Also, the Supreme Court isn't a legislative body and doesn't exist to reflect the political leanings of the country but to interpret the Constitution. You'd think a conservative more than anyone would understand that.
Continuing to place Soviet-style political officers in each agency.
Putin, man. Destroying America. What a historical figure. How weak - as bin Laden noted - we are.
This stuff doesn't even make the (non-Daniel Dale) news - didn't in 2016 either.
You know what hasn't gotten enough coverage? Who nominated Trump.
Direct endorsement of the Confederacy. Nbd.
Journalism has a quality issue it neither understands nor wants to talk about.
Huge reporting fail. The Illinois GOP, for example, cries (rightly) about Michael Madigan's corruption. What about . . .
From Richard J. Daley to Joe Berrios and now the CTU's Toni Preckwinkle.
Democrats, also, can't seem to hear what they're simultaneously saying.
Not all rich people are horrible, but most of them are. That's why they are rich.
We could actually find a way to thrive if we got rid of all the greedy people. We don't need them the way people seem to think we do.
The Beachwood Tip Line: Do. Your. Job.
Posted on September 22, 2020
