The [Tuesday] Papers

This is really good. Y'all like the wrong things. I'd even say it's brilliant.

This is also really good. Like, really really good. Better than most anything else out there.

Progamming Note

Census work coming to a close soon - or in another month, depending on how the courts rule. Posts on this site will appear accordingly.

By the way . . . one particularly egregious story that should get the reporter fired, a lot of unverified bullshit in other stories, and the usual scattering of mediocre pre-set narratives and stenography.

You know how I've written - & I'm certainly not the first to note - that every article I've been quoted in or have intimate knowledge of the subject has had significant errors? That record remains unbeaten. #Census2020 Journalism has an internally unacknowledged quality problem. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 22, 2020

Also, the Supreme Court isn't a legislative body and doesn't exist to reflect the political leanings of the country but to interpret the Constitution. You'd think a conservative more than anyone would understand that.

The country is not center-right. Democrats have won the popular vote in almost every election in recent history; they won it by nearly 10 million votes in 2018. GOP mostly wins elections due to electoral college and gerrymandering. https://t.co/hMuz4s3xh3 — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) September 22, 2020

Amy Coney Barrett, the judge at the top of Trump's list to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has said we should always remember that a "legal career is but a means to an end ... and that end is building the Kingdom of God." https://t.co/PZ4MRB7PLX — Ron Charles (@RonCharles) September 20, 2020

Intercessors for America Says Vacant SCOTUS Seat 'Belongs to God' https://t.co/lSnrJKQ8hp — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 22, 2020

Continuing to place Soviet-style political officers in each agency.

The Trump administration has picked a new chief scientist at the NOAA. https://t.co/w86ebv29hr



Let's just see what actual climate scientist @KHayhoe says about this: https://t.co/Quux69VlBm (10/11) — Center for Inquiry (@center4inquiry) September 22, 2020

Putin, man. Destroying America. What a historical figure. How weak - as bin Laden noted - we are.

The CIA assessment includes details of the activities of Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach to disseminate disparaging information about Biden inside the U.S. through lobbyists, Congress, the media and contacts with figures close to the president (Rudy) https://t.co/8EpgZicBLF — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) September 22, 2020

This stuff doesn't even make the (non-Daniel Dale) news - didn't in 2016 either.

Trump: "Barack Obama -- Barack HUSSEIN Obama got nominated..." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 22, 2020

You know what hasn't gotten enough coverage? Who nominated Trump.

Trump is talking at length about how he was nominated for a Nobel (there were 318 2020 nominees). He says he boasted to his wife about this, "a big deal for our country," and told her they had to sit and watch the NBC news to see the surely copious coverage, but there wasn't any. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 22, 2020

Direct endorsement of the Confederacy. Nbd.

Trump tells Minnesota rally 'great general' Robert E. Lee 'would have won except for Gettysburg' - https://t.co/n0mTHkSJn3 - @washtimes — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 21, 2020

Journalism has a quality issue it neither understands nor wants to talk about.

CNN badly misreported this.



A) This is not a settlement; I didn't agree to it.



B) The judgement from this censorship case is not enforceable while I am in exile, but I've never had that much money anyway.



Better headline: "US could gain up to $5m by pardoning Edward Snowden." https://t.co/8jp6IZnOKC — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) September 22, 2020

Huge reporting fail. The Illinois GOP, for example, cries (rightly) about Michael Madigan's corruption. What about . . .

Trump can't do it alone. Every Republican should be questIoned every day and held to account. Enormous journalism failure. | Under a lawless Trump, our system of checks and balances is being destroyed - The Washington Post https://t.co/q7gkSvHuR0 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 21, 2020

From Richard J. Daley to Joe Berrios and now the CTU's Toni Preckwinkle.

LOL the history "section" https://t.co/bpQeer5qQm — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 22, 2020

Democrats, also, can't seem to hear what they're simultaneously saying.

.@ToniPreckwinkle values loyalty over everything. Quentin tried to undermine the democratic process by making fake websites and social profiles against Kaegi but yet Toni and the Cook County democratic committeemen reward him with $24,000 for an absolute crap redesign. https://t.co/TSCLxMHv0L — Jeff O (@JeffO773) September 22, 2020

Not all rich people are horrible, but most of them are. That's why they are rich.

Whatever we do, let's not ask the richest people who have gone unharmed through this disaster with the help of a Nazi president pay a cent more to rebuild the city and save lives. https://t.co/dLvFAC6UTN — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 22, 2020

We could actually find a way to thrive if we got rid of all the greedy people. We don't need them the way people seem to think we do.

Don't let the door hit you in the ass on the way out. https://t.co/dfX3ftka28 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 21, 2020

