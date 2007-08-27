Chicago - Sep. 22, 2020
The [Tuesday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

This is really good. Y'all like the wrong things. I'd even say it's brilliant.

*

This is also really good. Like, really really good. Better than most anything else out there.

-

Progamming Note
Census work coming to a close soon - or in another month, depending on how the courts rule. Posts on this site will appear accordingly.

*

By the way . . . one particularly egregious story that should get the reporter fired, a lot of unverified bullshit in other stories, and the usual scattering of mediocre pre-set narratives and stenography.

*

Also, the Supreme Court isn't a legislative body and doesn't exist to reflect the political leanings of the country but to interpret the Constitution. You'd think a conservative more than anyone would understand that.

*

*

*

Continuing to place Soviet-style political officers in each agency.

*

Putin, man. Destroying America. What a historical figure. How weak - as bin Laden noted - we are.

*

This stuff doesn't even make the (non-Daniel Dale) news - didn't in 2016 either.

*

You know what hasn't gotten enough coverage? Who nominated Trump.

*

Direct endorsement of the Confederacy. Nbd.

*

Journalism has a quality issue it neither understands nor wants to talk about.

*

Huge reporting fail. The Illinois GOP, for example, cries (rightly) about Michael Madigan's corruption. What about . . .

*

From Richard J. Daley to Joe Berrios and now the CTU's Toni Preckwinkle.

Democrats, also, can't seem to hear what they're simultaneously saying.

*

*

Not all rich people are horrible, but most of them are. That's why they are rich.

*

We could actually find a way to thrive if we got rid of all the greedy people. We don't need them the way people seem to think we do.

-

The Beachwood Tip Line: Do. Your. Job.



Posted on September 22, 2020
