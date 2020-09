Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. (louisehay.com)

No, but we do do moose stuff, and that can be anything you want it to be. Except Sudoku.

Liberties will be taken.

The [Tuesday] Papers

11. Judge Koh: "Why is the government so afraid" of turning over the documents that were part of the Trump administration's decision to come up with the shortened #2020Census schedule? — Hansi Lo Wang • 2️⃣2️⃣? DAYS (@hansilowang) September 8, 2020

*

A: We wanted to screw with Rhodes.

-

New on the Beachwood today . . .

Bears Lose QB Competition

Nick Foles must have really sucked.

*

Shtupping America

Like genital warts, some people never go away.

-

ChicagoReddit

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

Hall & Oates at Park West, 1978

-

TweetWood

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

Bravo @JenGriffinFNC once again (and credit to Fox News on this).



She says Mnuchin's defense of Trump is "patently false." Mnuchin was present when Trump called four-star generals "babies" and "losers."



She cites and confirms @PhilipRucker @CarolLeonnig.pic.twitter.com/TI86SCbDWV — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) September 8, 2020

*

And rich people would still be rich. https://t.co/2MCD3EueJL — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 7, 2020

*

We estimate that over 250,000 of the reported cases between August 2 and September 2 are due to the Sturgis Rally. Roughly 19 percent of the national cases during this timeframe. https://t.co/6tCCV6aXYf — Andrew Friedson (@FriedsonAndrew) September 6, 2020

*

Two former chief statisticians of US within White House Office of Management & Budget -- Katherine Wallman & Nancy Potok -- say Trump admin's current actions for #2020Census "do not meet OMB requirements or the Census Bureau's own quality guidelines":https://t.co/N7uEwANENT pic.twitter.com/0kflEEoWtj — Hansi Lo Wang • 2️⃣2️⃣? DAYS (@hansilowang) September 8, 2020

*

If Biden wins, within milliseconds the Republicans will once again start acting like they are massive deficit hawks, and the media will once again take them seriously. https://t.co/8Wl6qorSNq — A.R. Moxon (@JuliusGoat) September 3, 2020

*

When we talk about "both sides"-ing, it's not just treating one normal side and one insane side the same, or giving equal credence to fantasy world delusions and factual truths. It's about tweeting things like this without mentioning that this is 100% illegal. https://t.co/cG3US0XAVP — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) September 6, 2020

*

The four richest Americans could eliminate hunger in the US 22 times over https://t.co/i6fvdLvgdK — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) September 7, 2020

-

The Beachwood Hangry Line: Stop the war.