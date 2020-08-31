The [Tuesday] Papers

Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

We must never let this happen https://t.co/xyU9I161KA — Scott Shapiro (@scottjshapiro) September 1, 2020

Patronizing Evil: The Nonprofit Sector Perpetuates The Worst Legacies Of Capitalism

A tour de force that resonates with my depressing experience engaging the nonfprofit sector.

Companies Flagrantly Flout Labor Department Rules To Report Workplace Injuries

Who's lawless now? Including two Chicago-based behemoths.

America's Racist Presidents

An objective historical examination finds it's most of 'em!

UIC vs. The Breakfast Club

Participants were asked to describe crowds they encountered in high school, and their feedback led to the identification of nine peer crowds used in the study: "populars," "jocks," "smarts," "fine arts," druggies/stoners," "emo/goths," "anime/mangas," "troublemakers," and "loners."

The Jolie Laide Of Philosophy

Congratulations - or condolences - you're free!

Running Bases

With a team that's posted 11 wins in its last 13 games and finds itself tied for first place with Cleveland, why focus on the one play that made them look downright silly on Friday night? Because that's what makes baseball great.

Treading Water

Breaking even on the road the rest of the way probably puts the Cubs in position to hang on to the top spot in the Central.

NBA Players Secure Use Of Stadiums For Polling Stations

"NBA players are doing more to make voting accessible than our own government."

Prince at the Riv in 2000.

Can A College Course Teach Students To Unlearn Racism?

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

No part of this pandemic - which has left 180,000 Americans dead and millions of children with no plan to safely return to school - is a "good thing." @BetsyDeVosED needs to do her job.https://t.co/y8wHusbYFB — FFRF (@FFRF) September 1, 2020

Newly released data from the White House coronavirus task force shows Trump was getting increasingly dire reports about the virus' spread in July and August as he painted a positive picture of the pandemic and urged states to reopen businesses and schools https://t.co/27aIldGJH7 — CNN (@CNN) September 1, 2020

Trump claims to have cut Chicago's murder rate in half — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) August 31, 2020

Common Cause Urges FEC Rulemaking to Prohibit Billionaires from Evading Limits on Contributions to Party Committees as Michael Bloomberg Did - https://t.co/zzaAC5N9Gy via @commondreams — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 1, 2020

NEW: Athletes at Illinois State University are refusing to attend team practices and events after their Athletics Director said "all Redbird lives matter" on a conference call last week. They have a list of demands they want met before they'll return. https://t.co/wWyaoTsIBt — Nader Issa (@NaderDIssa) August 31, 2020

From 2018: Chicago Neonatologist To Release Second Record https://t.co/Fap0oYL4J9 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 1, 2020

