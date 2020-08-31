Chicago - Sep. 1, 2020
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
Weather Derby
Tribune: 51/37
Sun-Times: Ferro/McKinney
Weather Channel: 44/41
Ntl Weather Service: 54/43
BWM*: 82/12
The [Tuesday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

-

Programming Note
I was off from the census today and it still kicked my butt. #Phase2

*

There was no column on Monday.

-

New on the Beachwood . . .

Patronizing Evil: The Nonprofit Sector Perpetuates The Worst Legacies Of Capitalism
A tour de force that resonates with my depressing experience engaging the nonfprofit sector.

*

Companies Flagrantly Flout Labor Department Rules To Report Workplace Injuries
Who's lawless now? Including two Chicago-based behemoths.

*

America's Racist Presidents
An objective historical examination finds it's most of 'em!

*

UIC vs. The Breakfast Club
Participants were asked to describe crowds they encountered in high school, and their feedback led to the identification of nine peer crowds used in the study: "populars," "jocks," "smarts," "fine arts," druggies/stoners," "emo/goths," "anime/mangas," "troublemakers," and "loners."

*

The Jolie Laide Of Philosophy
Congratulations - or condolences - you're free!

-

From the Beachwood Sports Desk . . .

Running Bases
With a team that's posted 11 wins in its last 13 games and finds itself tied for first place with Cleveland, why focus on the one play that made them look downright silly on Friday night? Because that's what makes baseball great.

*

Treading Water
Breaking even on the road the rest of the way probably puts the Cubs in position to hang on to the top spot in the Central.

*

NBA Players Secure Use Of Stadiums For Polling Stations
"NBA players are doing more to make voting accessible than our own government."

-

ChicagoReddit

For those who have been working at home since March, do you missing working in the office? from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

Prince at the Riv in 2000.

-

BeachBook

Can A College Course Teach Students To Unlearn Racism?

-

Permalink

Posted on September 1, 2020
Remembering Justin Townes Earle.
Kenneth Copeland Loses Gig.
Chicago Companies Flouting Workplace Rules.
NBA To Get Out The Vote.

America's Racist Presidents.
UIC vs. The Breakfast Club.

