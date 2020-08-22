Chicago - Aug. 25, 2020
The [Tuesday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

Ostensibly a day off from the census - some minimal tasks I needed to attend to - so now turning my attention back to this space. How in the world do I catch up? You should see my read-later file, it was already bulging at the digital seams. Now it's openly mocking me.

Let's just take a spin through my inbox, first.

"You Must Now Wear A Mask While Ordering Food, Talking To Servers When Dining Out, State Mandates," Block Club Chicago reports.

"Officials hope the new rule will protect servers and other hospitality workers, who have, for months, expressed concerns about customers not being required to wear masks when speaking with them."

It's hard to believe this hasn't been the rule up 'til now. The evidence has grown substantially in recent weeks and even months that the primary source of virus transmission is through aerosols. The virus is airborne; not so much a threat from sitting on surfaces. The reason for that, as I understand it, is in part due to the viral load that can collect in the air. One way to keep up on some of this is to follow the Twitter feed of Second Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins.

*

"Could Trump Carry Illinois?" Greg Hinz of Crain's wonders, based on no evidence to suggest it's even a possibility but instead because that's what Illinois Republican Party Chairman TIm Schneider is spewing.

To be fair, Hinz doesn't write the Crain's e-mail headlines, and I hate myself for rewarding Crain's with a click - hey, wait, no I don't, I hate Crain's for it - but it's silly "reporting" anyway.

"The president can win in Illinois," said Schneider, a former member of the Cook County Board who got the job leading his party at the behest of then-Gov. Bruce Rauner. "Sitting here, 71 days out, I'm not saying that he will. But there is a lot going on."

Yeah, not so much.

"Speaking from the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., where he's one of just two Illinois delegates attending, Schneider argued his optimism has a basis in fact - though I've talked privately to numerous Republicans who dispute that - and the GOP actually could do rather well in this blue state in the fall," Hinz writes.

The chairman of the state party is just one of two delegates attending the national convention, and fall is a week away if you count fall as meaning September, like I do, and there are so many other things to report on, but sure, do your stenographic thing.

See also:

*

Chase Bank will open its branches on September 1, according to the e-mail they just sent me. I do all my banking online anyway, pandemic or not. I don't like breathing bank air.

*

Shia Kapos "reports" in her Politico Illinois Playbook that at the RNC yesterday "Charlie Kirk, the 26-year-old co-founder of Turning Point USA (and an Illinois native), called the November election 'the most important in our lifetime.' It would be a phrase that was echoed throughout the night."

Really? That's a phrase that has been echoed throughout the nights of every election the United States has ever had - and it's obviously almost never true.

The most consequential (pre-Trump) elections, by the way, in my lifetime, were the 1980 election of Ronald Reagan and the 2000 "election" of George W. Bush. Reagan because he was an old, trigger-happy warhorse of a joke who ushered in the crazed right-wing world we live in now, and Bush because he clearly lost not only the popular vote but the Electoral College if all the ballots had been counted fairly. Who knows what direction this country would have headed had Al Gore, whom I was no big fan of, had become president. Perhaps 9/11 wouldn't have happened, as the incoming Bush administration ignored the Clinton administration's admonishments that al-Qaeda represented the biggest threat to America. Perhaps we'd have gone further down the road on climate change. Perhaps we'd have a better Internet, and we'd be more technologically advanced. Or perhaps none of that, but Bush was an illegitimate president, and getting re-elected in 2004 doesn't change that.

*

"Arizona and North Carolina are no longer on Chicago's quarantine list," NBC Chicago reports.

Shoot, I had them going to the Final Four, now my brackets are all screwed up.

*

OK, that's it for now, I'm gonna try to catch up so the census won't swallow me the rest of the week, and you can always find me on Twitter.

-

