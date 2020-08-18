Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Tuesday] Papers

I got a day off from the census and I prepared something special for you: The first online version of my 2000 Chicago magazine story, Lord Jim, about the post-governorship of Big Jim Thompson, who died on Friday. It's pretty damn good.



Also new on the Beachwood today . . .

The Real Texas Rangers' History Of Violence & Racism

'Calls have surfaced for the Texas Rangers name to be stricken from the modern-day Texas Department of Public Safety investigative agency, North Texas's major league baseball team, and college mascots. Meanwhile, historians and public officials are at odds over how to reconcile the law enforcement unit's racist historical acts with its long-running exalted place in Texas history and culture.'

Some folks are just now learning that much of the history we're taught is flat-out false; that America inculcates its citizens with self-serving propaganda as much as any other country. Perhaps, have some have suggested for decades, it's even more insidious here because in Russia, say, people know they're getting fed bullshit.

In its thousand page report released just now, ENDORSED BY REPUBLICANS, the Senate intelligence committee offers a raft of damning evidence of the Trump campaign's eager acceptance of help from a foreign power during the 2016 campaign. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) August 18, 2020

This Senate report on Russian interference in 2016 confirms that Trump's campaign chairman did provide critical targeting data to the Kremlin through his associate Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian intel officer. It's the greatest betrayal of the country ever.https://t.co/XDkDx4ctiV — Evan McMullin (@EvanMcMullin) August 18, 2020

Some details about the day of the Access Hollywood tape/Podesta emails release: Trump campaign team heard about the tape an hour before its release. Stone told Corsi to get Assange to "drop the Podesta emails immediately." WikiLeaks did so 30 min after tape published. (249) pic.twitter.com/rKfDnJ511f — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) August 18, 2020



Former DHS official: Trump wanted to withhold California wildfire money for political reasons https://t.co/GBNRbhYApf via @politico — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 18, 2020

What John Kass and his ilk don't seem to understand is you can be disgusted with Michael Madigan and Democrats as well as with Donald Trump and his band of hate-filled, incompetent idiots. You don't have to choose between them; that would be tribal. You just choose truth & facts. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 18, 2020

There's so much space out there. https://t.co/9ZFpYiU3bA — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 18, 2020

