Aug. 18, 2020
The [Tuesday] Papers

By Steve Rhodes

I got a day off from the census and I prepared something special for you: The first online version of my 2000 Chicago magazine story, Lord Jim, about the post-governorship of Big Jim Thompson, who died on Friday. It's pretty damn good.

-

Also new on the Beachwood today . . .

The Real Texas Rangers' History Of Violence & Racism
'Calls have surfaced for the Texas Rangers name to be stricken from the modern-day Texas Department of Public Safety investigative agency, North Texas's major league baseball team, and college mascots. Meanwhile, historians and public officials are at odds over how to reconcile the law enforcement unit's racist historical acts with its long-running exalted place in Texas history and culture.'

*

Some folks are just now learning that much of the history we're taught is flat-out false; that America inculcates its citizens with self-serving propaganda as much as any other country. Perhaps, have some have suggested for decades, it's even more insidious here because in Russia, say, people know they're getting fed bullshit.

-

ChicagoReddit

How Chicago's Skyline Would Look With All The Rejected Skyscrapers

How Chicago's skyline would look with all the rejected skyscrapers from r/chicago

-

ChicagoGram

-

ChicagoTube

Five Chicago Restaurants Cited For COVID-19 Violations

-

TweetWood
A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

*

*


*

*

*

*

-

The Beachwood Big Bang Line: Inflate and expand.



Posted on August 18, 2020
MUSIC - Guitar Villain?
TV - Virtually Funny Family Guy.
POLITICS - Lord Jim.
SPORTS - The Real (Racist) Texas Rangers.

BOOKS - The Pandemic May Be The Least Of It.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - The Futile Quest For Brain Sex Diffs.

