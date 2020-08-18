The [Tuesday] Papers

Must-See TV
Army Of Darkness
ElRey
5 p.m.
A discount-store employee is time-warped to a medieval castle, where he is the foretold savior who can dispel the evil there. Unfortunately, he screws up and releases an army of skeletons. (tvguide.com)
Some folks are just now learning that much of the history we're taught is flat-out false; that America inculcates its citizens with self-serving propaganda as much as any other country. Perhaps, have some have suggested for decades, it's even more insidious here because in Russia, say, people know they're getting fed bullshit.
-
ChicagoReddit
How Chicago's Skyline Would Look With All The Rejected Skyscrapers
In its thousand page report released just now, ENDORSED BY REPUBLICANS, the Senate intelligence committee offers a raft of damning evidence of the Trump campaign's eager acceptance of help from a foreign power during the 2016 campaign.
This Senate report on Russian interference in 2016 confirms that Trump's campaign chairman did provide critical targeting data to the Kremlin through his associate Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian intel officer. It's the greatest betrayal of the country ever.https://t.co/XDkDx4ctiV
Some details about the day of the Access Hollywood tape/Podesta emails release: Trump campaign team heard about the tape an hour before its release. Stone told Corsi to get Assange to "drop the Podesta emails immediately." WikiLeaks did so 30 min after tape published. (249) pic.twitter.com/rKfDnJ511f
What John Kass and his ilk don't seem to understand is you can be disgusted with Michael Madigan and Democrats as well as with Donald Trump and his band of hate-filled, incompetent idiots. You don't have to choose between them; that would be tribal. You just choose truth & facts.