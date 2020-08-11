Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Tuesday] Papers

Yeah, this is old news by now. I've been in a census cave all day. The column I started this morning is outdated. Best I can do; busy counting heads. Or, more like, supervising a team of folks counting heads.

"The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that a small tornado touched down on Chicago's North Side in the Rogers Park neighborhood before moving over Lake Michigan and becoming a waterspout." https://t.co/ZkN0xYUVe5 via @abc7chicago — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 11, 2020

My landlord called it Treemaggedon, which surprisingly is not a thing on Twitter. #Original

Meanwhile, "unrest" . . .

Reaction To Racist, Homicidal Cops In Segregated, Impovershed Neighborhoods Forces White Guy To Change Running Routine https://t.co/kj7XgJdeqr — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 11, 2020

Machiavelli's Prince Charming

"When I was 16, I had unusual ambitions: assuming political and popular power; kindling a cultural revolution; and overthrowing the remaining monarchies of the world, starting with the British (don't ask). Like any power-hungry teenager, I consulted (quite ironically) Niccolò Machiavelli's The Prince," our budding philosophy correspondent E.K. Mam writes.

ChicagoReddit

ChicagoGram

ChicagoTube

Chicago Duck Derby: Artist JC Rivera

BeachBook

How An Artist Found Out He Was Pablo Escobar's Son.

-

TweetWood

A sampling of the delight and disgust you can find @BeachwoodReport.

Western media really needs to choose their words carefully when it comes to reporting on overseas events. Putin seeks "integration" w Belarus?? Or Lukashenko "wins in a landslide". Do better because it's not fair to people fighting for freedom and rights. — Olga Lautman (@olgaNYC1211) August 11, 2020

Exclusive: Over 900 Health Workers Have Died of COVID-19. And the Toll Is Rising. https://t.co/YSsaqx2SRA via @khnews — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 11, 2020

If Biden wins the most votes, Ds will have won the popular vote in 7 of past 8 elections-something no party has ever done since formation of the modern party system in 1828. And yet it might not be enough to win the WH. https://t.co/R8UFOWUMDe — Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) August 11, 2020

