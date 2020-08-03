|
The [Tuesday] Papers
Union Sundown
"Tensions are high as educators and law enforcement face working around a highly contagious disease and during a time of social unrest and calls for criminal justice reform. Still, it's an odd turn of events to see two labor unions aligned in so many ways at odds with each other."
Not really. Those unions have always been at odds with each other. But the truth is that the police union stands alone; if they have other union allies in the city, I'm not aware of it and as far as I know it's not of significance.
For years, I and others have wondered about a far more interesting union dynamic: athletic unions. Now that athletes have caught the social justice bug in numbers we've never seen before, will they seek to forge alliances with more traditional unions? When teachers go on strike, for example, we never see local baseball, football, hockey and basketball players will offer their support.
Back to Kapos:
"The CTU and FOP do share one thing: a disagreement with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. She's not left-leaning enough for the CTU and too liberal for the FOP."
That equation is really out of whack. Anyone to the right of David Duke is too liberal for the FOP (or Donald Trump, if you will). And while Lightfoot's politics may not be socialist enough for CTU leadership and some others in the ranks, every article reporting on the CTU's political standing should include the caveat that they demonized Lighfoot to their members to a point of no return and are now running their 2023 campaign.
When you work for a place like Politico, it's incumbent on you to come up with concepts, themes and narratives. That's what they think makes you "smart." But it's all coming out of their imagination (or memory of past concepts, themes and narratives, or those they've seen others employ recently) but real life is far less clever and novelistic. That's what makes it real, and that's what we should concern ourselves with.
Stick, Please
Fitness classes offered in suburban Cook County should be reduced from 50 people to 10, Rubin said.
Shouldn't we be long past the voluntary stage? Plenty of sticks in those forest preserves. Use them.
