The [Tuesday] Papers

Worrying about where columns run in print is like worrying about where to put your rotary phone. https://t.co/iZabaEOxJt — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) July 27, 2020

As others have pointed out, the problem isn't where in the print edition John Kass's column runs, but the bigotry and fact-free content and even near QAnon lunacy that runs inside it. https://t.co/bxKq4SBrPq — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) July 27, 2020

Also, it's not so much that people can't tell the difference between news and opinion, as the Trib asserts, but that Kass is considered the newspaper's lead column and its institutional voice - especially when paired with the editorial page. https://t.co/9xekRjBirf — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) July 27, 2020

Illinois Jewish Legislative Caucus to Tribune: "Stop peddling anti-Semitism" https://t.co/hwdOxt7aH1 — Rich Miller (@capitolfax) July 28, 2020

2016 | John Kass' Column About 'Feral Boys' Is A New Nadir... Even For Him https://t.co/vprIwHpucg — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) July 28, 2020

And let's not forget Neil Steinberg's track record. For starters, here https://t.co/CJwThu58dk and here https://t.co/vJP3SShWEc — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) July 28, 2020

Programming Note

Back to the census mine today; after we get through training-up "enumerators," which is the fancy census word for door-knockers, my schedule there should stabilize somewhat. Hopefully starting next week.

Chicago River Metal Detecting Treasure

He also RTed a post from War Room:Pandemic, the Bannon podcast, saying Fauci has "misled" the public on chloroquines as a treatment. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 28, 2020

TRUMP said the @Yankees invited him to throw out the 1st pitch on Aug. 15.



But he had not actually been invited to do so by the Yankees.



The team & the WH staff were surprised by the announcement, report @katierogers & @noahweiland.



Trump later canceledhttps://t.co/oEvs5nB4WQ — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) July 27, 2020

"I won't be going, no," said Pres Trump, when asked if he'd be paying last respects to Rep John Lewis, in the Capitol Rotunda today or tomorrow. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 27, 2020

Costco discontinued its beloved half-sheet cakes in favor of 10-inch round ones more appropriate for small gatherings. But fans of very large cakes have started a petition to get them back https://t.co/Cn77Ybxf3N — New York Magazine (@NYMag) July 28, 2020

