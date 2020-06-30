Knowing that a person may be unwittingly in danger of an assault imposes a moral duty to warn them.

The [Tuesday] Papers

Senior U.S. officials--including Trump's former secretaries of state and defense, two national security advisers and his longest-serving chief of staff--concluded that Trump himself posed a danger to the national security of the United States.https://t.co/SjxWBF2kgX — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) June 29, 2020

Thread about structural racism at the Tribune, the rmedia generally, Mike Royko and City News Bureau (actually that one is just dickish bigotry).

When I look at this list and see those stocked suburban bureaus, I see structural racism. https://t.co/6oCkSAIHHe — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) June 30, 2020

Bear Blues

"So this bear is on a very long journey, an extra-long journey to find a mate, which he won't find in Illinois," she said. 😢 https://t.co/V8v7jFukVO — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) June 30, 2020

New on the Beachwood today . . .

Remember The '85 Bears? No, Actually You Don't

It's a cerebral cortex illusion. It's a deja vu trick of brain chemistry recollection. What most people actually remember are highlights and other people's restated recollections played perpetually on Chicago television."

Tip Your Cap To The Negro Leagues

The Beachwood, too, tips its collective hat.

ChicagoReddit

ChicagoGram

ChicagoTube

Chicago Jazz Legend Freddy Cole Dead At 88.

TweetWood

Can someone put giant masks on those guys, please?

NEW: South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says "we will not be social distancing" at July 3 celebration with Trump at Mount Rushmore https://t.co/an8RDNAlCo — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) June 30, 2020

The Texas GOP convention will gather thousands of people indoors without a mask requirement. One of its sponsors is the Texas Medical Association. https://t.co/HJwMewLFrK via @TexasTribune — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) June 30, 2020

CNN's Van Jones Secretly Helped Craft the Weak Trump Police Reform He Praised on TV https://t.co/HP9slZLahD — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) June 29, 2020

Also: Peter Ferrera of the Arlington Heights-based Heartland Institute, who says, "I do that all the time."https://t.co/BkQkm7IeU7 via @thedailybeast — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) June 29, 2020

"'G' hasn't just dominated the outbreak in #Chicago - it has taken over the world."https://t.co/zBo8eOs0pd — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) June 29, 2020

Instead of timeouts, frazzled parents sending misbehaving kids "back to Phase 1." — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) June 29, 2020

You can't always get what you want. https://t.co/XPB3qVRYrd — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) June 30, 2020

